La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System to honor service dogs

By Aaron Xiong
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — September is National Service Dog Month.

La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System honored their two service dogs, Luna and Luca, on Thursday night by lighting the cancer center building in blue and yellow.

The La Crosse campus is the first to have full time trained service dogs.

Luca and Luna work together to assist patients and healthcare professionals in a hospital environment.

Luna has been a part of the campus since 2018, while Luca joined back in 2020.

“It’s amazing seeing how patients and staff alike react to seeing him around,” said occupational therapist Grace Skiles. “Its fun telling the kids at home what Luca’s day has consisted of and how busy he’s been. As well as the joy he’s brought to people.”

Mayo Clinic Health System will also participate in fundraisers to support service dogs and Canine Companions where Luca and Luna graduated from.

