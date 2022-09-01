ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
The Spun

College Football World Gets Tricked By Fake Name

On Friday night, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in its season opener. Less than 24 hours later, the college football world was buzzing about one particular player on the Spartans. There's just one huge issue with the Michigan State player who's trending on Twitter this Saturday. His real name...
The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'

Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
