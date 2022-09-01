They are being coached by that loser father who has what? How many kids by how many women? Wait till his gravy train runs dry! 3 more years and you’ll have to get a job or find another sugar mama. 🤮
It would be great if they just stop putting their family business out in the open and treat their family problems privately. I’m at the point of who really care! It’s really nobody business!
it's sad these boys know she's mentally ill and isn't better. can't blame her dad or her ex. she has to face the reality and take her meds and do the work to win back their trust
Related
Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson
Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
RELATED PEOPLE
Lisa Marie Presley says she feels ‘judged and blamed’ for her son Benjamin’s death
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle
'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos
Harry Styles Sounds-Off on Fans Criticizing His Relationship with Olivia Wilde
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14