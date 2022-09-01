Sen. Klobuchar returns from visit to Ukraine: "We have to be on their side"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was back at her booth at the state fair on Thursday afternoon, and was wearing a Ukrainian flag pin after her visit to the country on Tuesday.

Klobuchar and Republican Sen. Rob Portman were meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After touring parts of Kyiv and other battle sites, she says the war with Russia is going to be a long one.

"They are standing their ground, and we have to be on their side," she said. "Because if not, we will not only be on the wrong side of history, we are going to be on the wrong side of the future because they will not stop at Ukraine."

Zelenskyy autographed a t-shirt for the senators. Klobuchar says he appeared relaxed and very strong. She says he continues to be an inspiration for all Ukrainians, including Ukrainian-Americans in Minnesota.