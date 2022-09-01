Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: More storms before some dry time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered showers and storms dotted the skies across the Commonwealth for the Labor Day holiday and it looks like more storm chances are ahead. Monday night, mostly cloudy skies stick around with most showers and storm activity diminishing late Monday. While a few downpours cannot be ruled out, most dry out overnight. Otherwise, look for muggy lows in the upper 60s.
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Storms stick around
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A stalled front combined with an upper-level disturbance will lead to showers and storms across the state for our Labor Day. It won’t be a total washout, but there will be rain, so have a backup plan for those outdoor activities. Rain chances will be higher during the afternoon and evening.
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Plenty of clouds, rain, storms and occasional downpours through Labor Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Expect plenty of clouds, showers, storms, and occasional downpours through Labor Day. Think of it like a “squeeze play” between a cold front North and West and a Southern Low and trough, pumping in more moisture across the Commonwealth. The timing is...
WKYT 27
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We typically don’t think about snow, in August, but did you know, that the weather, in August, could indicate how many days of snow we see this winter?. Foggy weather isn’t uncommon in Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it could be a predictor of how...
WCPO
1 woman dead, homes and roadways damaged after heavy rain, flooding in Southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — 1 woman is dead and multiple home and roadways are damaged in Southeast Indiana after heavy rain and flooding Saturday night. Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
foxlexington.com
2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS
– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
WTVQ
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
WTVQ
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
WTVQ
Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
Albany Herald
No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener
Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
foxlexington.com
EKU’s McKinney, Nations named ASUN Players of the Week
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Eastern Kentucky had no shortage of offense in their season opener against Eastern Michigan. Colonels quarterback Parker McKinney has been named the ASUN Player of the Week after throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore placekicker Patrick Nations was named ASUN Special Teams...
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
