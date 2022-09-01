SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.

SLADE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO