Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Swansea clerk treasurer subpoenaed. Updated: 7 hours ago. Watch WIS...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fallen Officer Drew Barr honored by NASCAR driver

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen officer at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. His car, number 34, had officer Barr’s name written right above the window. Officer Barr was a Police Officer with the City of Cayce Police Department. Barr lost his life on...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
WIS
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole. The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC

