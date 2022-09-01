Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Keep the Midlands beautiful accepting volunteers for Lakeside Litter Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes “litter trashes everyone” and a nice view can be ruined by pieces of paper and trash left on the ground. It’s a problem created by the hands of many people and in an effort through “Keep the Midlands Beautiful” the hands of many people will be able to make spaces beautiful again near Lake Murray.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Brunch that encourages you to Bloom where you’re planted
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than ever, women are coming together to inspire each other and lift each other up. An upcoming brunch will provide women with an opportunity to BLOOM in a way they may not have allowed themselves to blossom and even water each other. “The Brunch Experience,...
WIS-TV
Heavy rain leaves parts of Orangeburg flooded
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. Swansea clerk treasurer subpoenaed.
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
WIS-TV
Fallen Officer Drew Barr honored by NASCAR driver
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen officer at Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. His car, number 34, had officer Barr’s name written right above the window. Officer Barr was a Police Officer with the City of Cayce Police Department. Barr lost his life on...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
WIS-TV
Special teams performance aids in South Carolina’s 35-14 win over Georgia State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is 1-0 after defeating Georgia State 35-14 in Saturday night’s home opener. The Panthers fell behind 9-0 in the second quarter, but only trailed by five at the half. South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter, holding Georgia State to only one touchdown the rest of the contest.
Spencer Rattler Has Brutally Honest Admission On South Carolina's Environment
A change of scenery was needed for former Sooners QB Spencer Rattler. Suiting up in his first game since his commitment to South Carolina, Rattler led the Gamecocks to a 35-14 win over Georgia State, completing 23-of-37 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions. After the victory, Rattler spoke on...
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday. Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was released from...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
WYFF4.com
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SLED is investigating two deaths on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was found dead in a residence hall and a faculty member was found near a parking garage Friday morning, according to University President Michael Amiridis. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the...
WIS-TV
Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole. The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue into your Labor Day, You may have to adjust your holiday plans.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will feature a 30% chance of storms in the area. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s this weekend and to start the workweek. Rain chances will stay around 40-50% for most of next week. In the Tropics, We are watching Danielle and Earl. First Alert...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
