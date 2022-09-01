Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Keep the Midlands beautiful accepting volunteers for Lakeside Litter Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes “litter trashes everyone” and a nice view can be ruined by pieces of paper and trash left on the ground. It’s a problem created by the hands of many people and in an effort through “Keep the Midlands Beautiful” the hands of many people will be able to make spaces beautiful again near Lake Murray.
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Brunch that encourages you to Bloom where you’re planted
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than ever, women are coming together to inspire each other and lift each other up. An upcoming brunch will provide women with an opportunity to BLOOM in a way they may not have allowed themselves to blossom and even water each other. “The Brunch Experience,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
wach.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
WIS-TV
Midlands families pay more for Labor Day cookouts amid historic inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands families are paying more for their end-of-summer cookouts this year. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that year after year, overall food prices are up more than 11 percent. That represents the largest increase in food prices since 1979. Some Midlands customers...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm. During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Columbia Burger King franchise fined in child labor violation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a Columbia area Burger King franchise over child labor law has led to fines and a compliance agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigators in the Wage and Hour Division of the department reviewed the time records of the Applegreen USA Central...
Pregnant Sumter woman serving 4 years for comments made during BLM protest
COLUMBIA, S.C. — By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America. A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice,...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday. Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was released from...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Comments / 0