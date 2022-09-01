Read full article on original website
Utah launching first of its kind suicide prevention playbook
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just over six months after a man saved the life of another man, the state of Utah released the first playbook of its kind to prevent suicide. 91% of Utahns report they've been impacted by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
