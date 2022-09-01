Darcelle’s La Femme Magnifique Pageant will crown the ‘most glamorous international female impersonator’ this weekend

Read full article on original website
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ features Portland’s Sarah Minnick and her flower-topped pizzas
Portland food and the people who make it get still more TV attention this week, thanks to Netflix’s “Chef’s Table: Pizza.” The series, created by David Gelb (”Jiro Dreams of Sushi”), has been a Netflix staple since 2015, and in its latest edition, the focus is on pizza and six chefs who stand out for their skills.
How Portland-based nonprofit Friends of the Children won a $44 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The cryptic email showed up unexpectedly in the CEO’s inbox eight months ago. Terri Sorensen read it, quickly realizing it could be what the Portland-based nonprofit needed to expand its mission. Formed in 1993, Friends of the Children had big dreams held in check by the pressure to hustle...
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
This secret art gallery behind an Oregon City plumbing business opens twice a month
On the other side of the railroad tracks, down a one-lane road, behind a plumbing shop in Oregon City, is Becky Dawson’s semi-secret art gallery and gift shop. Named, appropriately, One Lane Road, the shop offers greeting cards, tea towels, tote bags and more featuring Dawson’s colorful and whimsical designs, along with her original paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham
Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
Downtown Portland Hilton hotel properties appear headed for foreclosure auction
The landmark Hilton Portland Downtown could be auctioned off on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse this month. The owner of the Hilton and the nearby Duniway Portland, also a Hilton hotel, defaulted on its $240 million mortgage loan in May 2021, the lender claims in property records filed with the Multnomah County recorder. The Hilton and Duniway, at 921 S.W. Sixth Ave. and 545 S.W. Taylor St., together have 782 rooms, making them the largest hotel property in the city.
Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride, 3 Points to watch: Crystal Dunn back, Sophia Smith’s chase, tight standings
After some much-needed time off during a short international break, the Portland Thorns return to play Friday aiming to get back on track. Portland has lost two in a row entering the road match at the Orlando Pride, and needs a win to get back in the NWSL shield race.
Shane Dixon Kavanaugh’s clean energy investigation wins Bruce Baer award
Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, Portland City Hall reporter for The Oregonian/OregonLive, has won the Bruce Baer award, one of the highest recognitions of investigative reporting in Oregon, for his 2021 investigation into a grant award by the city’s clean energy fund. His examination, “Portland awarded $12M clean energy contract to...
Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard
I like downtown, but I do not go as often as I want because the parking payment is so aggravating. I am happy to pay to park downtown. I am not happy to have to hunt down a working pay station. If I am responsible to pay, surely the city is responsible to make payment reasonably convenient, and to maintain the pay stations. Over the past year I have noticed pay stations work about half the time. I have spent as much time trying to pay as I would have spent picking up my food. Sometimes I give up. And a 20-cent transaction fee? That is just rude. If city government wants people to visit downtown, remove unnecessary obstructions to doing so.
Opinion: Portland Public Schools should walk its talk in Benson High School rebuild
Rosen, who has a doctorate in environmental science and engineering, is a member of the Portland Public Schools Climate Justice Committee and a former PPS school board member. He lives in Portland. Earlier this year, Portland Public Schools passed a bold and nationally recognized policy on how the district should...
Dennis Uniform to lay off 71 in Portland, move some jobs to Texas
A Portland-based school uniform manufacturer will lay off 71 employees as it moves some operations to Texas. Dennis Uniform, one of the country’s largest providers of school uniforms, notified state regulators last week about its plans to relocate decoration and warehousing operations to a “more centralized” location in Texas.
Portland pediatrics startup Brave Care lays off a third of staff, citing COVID and market turmoil
Another promising Oregon startup is cutting jobs. Portland-based Brave Care, a small chain of pediatric clinics, laid off approximately 40 staffers last week – a third of its workforce. None of the layoffs were among clinical staff, though, and the three-year-old company said all four patient care sites will...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Man fatally shot in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood identified
Police have identified the man shot and killed Friday in Northeast Portland as Ryan Nathaniel Hamilton, 44. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, the 66th in Portland so far this year.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
Readers respond: Wards won’t work
City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says, “Charter reform doesn’t need to be rocket science.” (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30) No, but it should be the result of a substantial public process such as the one the Charter Commission carried out over the last two years. It should not be drawn up hastily by a politician with a vested interest in the outcome. It is true that the suite of reforms proposed by the Charter Commission have not been tested all together in other cities. However, the “ward” system of governance proposed by Commissioner Mapps has been fully tested in many cities such as Chicago. It has been shown to foster corruption and slow development. This is not the sort of process that Portlanders expect nor is it the reform Portland needs to move forward.
Gresham man sold fentanyl pills that caused overdose death of Portland teen, feds allege
A Gresham man accused of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to a 17-year-old Portland girl who died was caught trying to flush a bag of rainbow-colored fentanyl down the toilet as investigators moved in to arrest him at his home Wednesday morning, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane...
Thursday Night Rewind: Oregon high school football Week 2 scores, schedule, links
The second week of Oregon football brings with it many questions, and also some incredible matchups. Thursday night includes a game that many Oregon football fans were likely expecting to see again in November in West Linn vs. Sheldon. There’s nothing on the line in the game, but all eyes will be glued to the outcome.
