Portland, OR

Darcelle’s La Femme Magnifique Pageant will crown the ‘most glamorous international female impersonator’ this weekend

 7 days ago
The Oregonian

Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

This secret art gallery behind an Oregon City plumbing business opens twice a month

On the other side of the railroad tracks, down a one-lane road, behind a plumbing shop in Oregon City, is Becky Dawson’s semi-secret art gallery and gift shop. Named, appropriately, One Lane Road, the shop offers greeting cards, tea towels, tote bags and more featuring Dawson’s colorful and whimsical designs, along with her original paintings and ceramic sculptures.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham

Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Downtown Portland Hilton hotel properties appear headed for foreclosure auction

The landmark Hilton Portland Downtown could be auctioned off on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse this month. The owner of the Hilton and the nearby Duniway Portland, also a Hilton hotel, defaulted on its $240 million mortgage loan in May 2021, the lender claims in property records filed with the Multnomah County recorder. The Hilton and Duniway, at 921 S.W. Sixth Ave. and 545 S.W. Taylor St., together have 782 rooms, making them the largest hotel property in the city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard

I like downtown, but I do not go as often as I want because the parking payment is so aggravating. I am happy to pay to park downtown. I am not happy to have to hunt down a working pay station. If I am responsible to pay, surely the city is responsible to make payment reasonably convenient, and to maintain the pay stations. Over the past year I have noticed pay stations work about half the time. I have spent as much time trying to pay as I would have spent picking up my food. Sometimes I give up. And a 20-cent transaction fee? That is just rude. If city government wants people to visit downtown, remove unnecessary obstructions to doing so.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Wards won’t work

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says, “Charter reform doesn’t need to be rocket science.” (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30) No, but it should be the result of a substantial public process such as the one the Charter Commission carried out over the last two years. It should not be drawn up hastily by a politician with a vested interest in the outcome. It is true that the suite of reforms proposed by the Charter Commission have not been tested all together in other cities. However, the “ward” system of governance proposed by Commissioner Mapps has been fully tested in many cities such as Chicago. It has been shown to foster corruption and slow development. This is not the sort of process that Portlanders expect nor is it the reform Portland needs to move forward.
PORTLAND, OR
