Local ministries gathering donations for Eastern Kentucky, hosting free concert
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Many local communities and organizations are continuing to rally around Eastern Kentucky after the devastating flooding in July. Rev. Robert Beagle founded Dead Men Walking Motorcycle Ministry. Begle and fellow minister, Lance Mockbee, founder of High on God Ministry, felt a calling to help those in...
Fireworks fans camp out bright and early for Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday morning, fireworks fans started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get into the gates for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Tim, Regina, Greg, and Charles were some of the first people in time. Regina and Greg are in town from Pennsylvania. “Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but...
Dairy bar closing for the season is a sign summer is ending
SILVER GROVE, Ky. (WKRC) - As summer is coming to an end, so is the Silver Grove Dari-Bar season. For more than 70 years, the Dari-Bar has been serving up delicious soft-serve ice cream and comfort food favorites. It's always been a seasonal shop, opening in March, and closing on...
WEBN Frog Legs 5K kicks off fireworks weekend while helping out a good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third annual WEBN Frog Legs 5K kicked off the fireworks weekend on Saturday morning. More than 300 runners and walkers participated in the race, which started along the Serpentine Wall. The proceeds went to Epilepsy Alliance Ohio (EAO). "It's the start of the biggest weekend of...
Flying Circus Model Air Show takes over Butler County Regional Airport this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Get ready to take flight. Radio-controlled airplanes are taking over the Butler County Regional Airport. R.C. pilot Mark Feist shows off a few birds you'll be able to see September 10 -11 in Hamilton.
More ADA seating coming to Nippert Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some changes are coming to Nippert Stadium after a civil rights complaint was filed. According to our partners at the Cincinnati Business Courier, more ADA seats will be installed in the stadium. The complaint, filed in 2021 by former Cincinnati City Councilman Kevin Flynn, set out to...
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
'Cincinnati Magazine' takes a deep dive into distilling
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This is no shock, the Tri-State loves it bourbon. That's why "Cincinnati Magazine" is dedicating an entire issue to the state drink of Kentucky. Jon Fox, editor-in-chief of "Cincinnati Magazine" talks about what's in the issue and a special event capping off this deep dive into distilling.
Once-homeless woman loses apartment after waking up to find bed on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman fears she will once again be homeless after her apartment caught fire Monday. Yvonne Lawrence says she was homeless before moving to Anna Louise Inn on Reading Road seven years ago. The inn offers affordable apartments to women experiencing homelessness. Lawrence says she was sleeping...
Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
Work turns to rebuilding in southeast Indiana after flooding
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dangerous flash flooding ripped through southeast Indiana over the weekend. The Parks Road Bridge over Indian Creek was severely damaged. The banks gave way on both sides and debris covered the bridge. Christine and Eddie Dameree live near the bridge. They were in the area...
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
Union leaders say, despite low unemployment and high wages, there's still work to do
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On this Labor Day, we're seeing near-record low unemployment and record-high wages across the country, as well as locally. Labor leaders north and south of the Ohio River, and politicians left and right of aisle, say organized labor’s job is not done. Whether you're pulling electrical...
Fairfield man killed in 9-vehicle crash, 21 others injured
LIMA, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is dead after a crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday that left 21 other people hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joseph Schwartz was a passenger in the rear seat of an SUV that was involved in the crash. Troopers say a...
Human remains found in Kenton County woods
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
Turnovers, penalties, missed kicks doom Cincinnati in 31-24 loss at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP/WKRC) - KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Trey Knox, and ran for 62 yards and another score to lead No. 19 Arkansas past No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, on Saturday. Jefferson ran for the first touchdown of the game in the first...
