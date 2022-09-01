Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Organization helps residents through the 'Blackberry Winters' of life
It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago. The wife and mother of three sons was leading a busy life, working as a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia, where she cared for a community of residents who made their homes in the Appalachian mountains of Southwest Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Unique local gifting company wins new location in Kingsport
ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into a brick-and-mortar space outside of town. Cassie Rowe, who owns and operates Abingdon Gifting Company on West Main Street, will open a new pop-up shop...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Youngkin's plan to remove Virginia from RGGI is disingenuous, lacks vision
Today’s [Thursday’s] article concerning Youngkin’s proposal to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) reveals a lack of vision from the governor. The reason given for removing our state from a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was that the program constitutes a direct tax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends
Bristol will see tens of thousands of visitors over the next two weeks, but where will they all stay?. According to Christopher Perrin, marketing director at Discover Bristol, seeing no vacancy signs in town the weekends of Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is just about par for the course.
heraldcourier.com
Virtual learning programs seeing increased enrollment
Like many local students, Scott Clark’s four daughters went back to school last month, but for them, it just meant starting up their computers. The girls—ages 7, 14 and 12-year-old twins— are enrolled in Virtual Virginia Academy, or VAVA, an online learning program that uses curriculum from Stride K12 and partners with local public school districts.
heraldcourier.com
The 2017 disappearance of a then-46-year-old Tazewell County man, Gary Shannon Earp, remains unsolved
Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and family members are still hoping for the lead that will help uncover his fate. The search for then 46-year-old Gary Shannon Earp came to a standstill just weeks...
heraldcourier.com
History With Hayes: Former Tazewell star George Grimes had an interesting life
George Grimes might be the best athlete from Southwest Virginia you’ve never heard of. Sure, there are several folks aware that he was a multi-sport star at Tazewell High School and an article about his exploits appears on the website dedicated to the Bulldogs’ football program. There are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon boys, girls win in Becky Selfe Invitational cross country
The high school cross country season is just a couple of weeks old, but the Abingdon Falcons appear up to speed. Southwest Virginia’s elite distance-running program put together another stellar showing in sweeping the girls and boys team titles and individual championships at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Merrick Kestner (Holston), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Alec Gent (Wise Central), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Peyton Musick (Honaker) among Friday's stars
The Holston Cavaliers had their football game on Friday night broadcast by a local television station. The dudes from Damascus showed why they have been a long-running gridiron success story. Merrick Kestner rushed for 118 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown as Holston trounced Twin Springs, 42-16, for...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County wins volleyball tournament
The Carroll County Cavaliers swept host Patrick Henry 25-8, 25-18 in the title match of Saturday’s Rebel Classic volleyball tournament in Emory, Virginia. Natalie Harris had 14 assists and seven aces in the finals, while Madison Lyons slammed down six kills for the team directed by veteran head coach Cindy Edwards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots
With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts. Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.
heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Bearcats bounce back in big way by blasting Battle
BRISTOL, Va. – There was an extra bounce in the step of the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night after they bounced back in a big way by bouncing their biggest rival. Five different players scored touchdowns for VHS as the Bearcats blasted the John Battle Trojans, 52-14, at Gene Malcolm Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.
Comments / 0