Rocky Mount, VA

WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSET

Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WFXR

Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
wfxrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WSET

Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival to return after pandemic hiatus

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Over 180 artisans and craftsmen plan to offer their wares at the upcoming 2022 Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival. After a two-year-hiatus during the pandemic, the festival returns to continue the over 50-year annual tradition. The festival takes place on October 1 and...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com

Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
