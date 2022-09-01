Read full article on original website
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WSET
Two bus routes canceled Tuesday due to staffing shortage in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that there will be two bus routes canceled on Tuesday. The cancellation is caused by a staffing shortage the district said. The first bus route is bus 71 for CES, RMS, and RHS. The second is bus 78 for...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Montgomery County along I-81N is causing delays and has closed one travel lane. The crash was at mile marker 126.1, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSET
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox County, was found dead. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated case. EARLIER STORY: A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
wfxrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WSET
A major waterline replacement will take place in phases along Roanoke Street
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A major waterline replacement will soon take place along Roanoke Street in the town of Christiansburg, with phase 1 beginning September 11. During phase 1 crews will be working to replace the waterline along Roanoke Street between East Main Street and First Street. The district...
WSET
Floyd County Arts & Crafts Festival to return after pandemic hiatus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Over 180 artisans and craftsmen plan to offer their wares at the upcoming 2022 Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival. After a two-year-hiatus during the pandemic, the festival returns to continue the over 50-year annual tradition. The festival takes place on October 1 and...
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
