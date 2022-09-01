ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic. Muscari and Mystic are sisters....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: March to the Memorial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on how you show your support and patriotism on 9/11 in South Bend. Bob Lyons sat down with Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how you can join him in a day-long ‘March to the Memorial’ in St. Patrick’s Park.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
#Labor Day Weekend
WNDU

56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapping up

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
WNDU

Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Cubs clinch division, playoff berth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are playoff-bound for the first time since 2019 after clinching the second half Midwest League West Division title. Heading into Saturday night, The Cubs needed to either win their game against the Lansing Lugnuts, or the Beloit Sky Carp to lose their game against Quad Cities River Bandits.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
PLYMOUTH, IN

