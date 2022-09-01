Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Clouds start to break on Tuesday; Warming trend this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: A few sprinkles early with partly to mostly cloudy skies lingering all night. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s by the morning. Staying cooler and calm. Low of 62 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Another day with partly to mostly cloudy skies...
WNDU
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic. Muscari and Mystic are sisters....
WNDU
Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
WNDU
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: March to the Memorial
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on how you show your support and patriotism on 9/11 in South Bend. Bob Lyons sat down with Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how you can join him in a day-long ‘March to the Memorial’ in St. Patrick’s Park.
WNDU
Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
WNDU
Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy & Tractor Show’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th annual “Labor Day Farm Toy Show & Tractor Show’ took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Monday. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Items were available for both the serious collector and the sandbox enthusiast.
WNDU
56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapping up
WNDU
Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
Boater spots body in Lake Michigan near St. Joseph
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
WNDU
South Bend Cubs clinch division, playoff berth
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are playoff-bound for the first time since 2019 after clinching the second half Midwest League West Division title. Heading into Saturday night, The Cubs needed to either win their game against the Lansing Lugnuts, or the Beloit Sky Carp to lose their game against Quad Cities River Bandits.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
WNDU
Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vermont Street. This is south of the river and just east of State Road 19. Police say when they arrived, they found 42-year-old...
