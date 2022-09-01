ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day. "I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Lifeguards are prepared for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — It’s Labor Day weekend and San Diego Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the beaches because of the scorching heat wave. Their main message to visitors this holiday weekend, is to never swim in an unguarded area, especially since rip currents are frequent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Cool zones open as temps rise in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Norman Park Senior Center and the Chula Vista Library are both serving as cooling zones for people in the City of Chula Vista. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency and a Flex Alert for California, in response to the above-average temperatures.
CHULA VISTA, CA
