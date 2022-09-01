Read full article on original website
San Diego residents find little relief from the heat at city pools
SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar for the sixth straight day in San Diego, residents are struggling to find a way to stay cool amid the record-breaking heat wave. Marked from the checklist of ways to do that are city pools, where a shortage of lifeguards and other closures have forced the city to reduce hours at city pools.
San Diego hospitals seeing an influx of heat-related illnesses
SAN DIEGO — Many people are feeling the effects of this extreme heatwave. "It's a dangerous level of heat out there and many people are dehydrated and having some issues," said Sharp Memorial's Emergency Room Dr. Keith Yablonicky. Yablonicky said he has personally taken care of five to six...
New COVID-19 boosters on the way as case numbers continue to decline
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is...
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
Sold out! | Portable air conditioners flying off shelves during San Diego heatwave
SAN DIEGO — Another day of ridiculous heat scorched San Diego County, pushing our run of hot weather to a week. Some San Diegans, seeking relief, are desperately searching for portable air conditioners. The units, which generally run in the $300-$500 range, can easily be installed without punching any holes in walls and usually can cool one or two rooms.
Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day
SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day. "I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"
San Diego High School students share what it's like learning without AC during a heatwave
SAN DIEGO — San Diego High School students aren't excited about school starting back up because many of their classrooms don't have air conditioning. "It's like they are trying to fix it but it's just not working. I don't know what the problem is," said sophomore Doriane Zubkoff. 'Difficult...
San Diego City Council proposal could extinguish bonfire-for-hire businesses
SAN DIEGO — If you’re going to the beach for Labor Day weekend, bonfires outside City of San Diego designated rings are still legal. But that could be changing soon. The San Diego City Council is getting ready to vote on a proposed bonfire ban next month. But...
San Diego Lifeguards are prepared for Labor Day weekend
SAN DIEGO — It’s Labor Day weekend and San Diego Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the beaches because of the scorching heat wave. Their main message to visitors this holiday weekend, is to never swim in an unguarded area, especially since rip currents are frequent.
Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Fire crews make progress on vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek
SAN DIEGO — A 50-acre brush fire broke out east of Ramona Monday and threatened structures in the area, but firefighters were able to halt its forward spread by early afternoon. The blaze, dubbed the Caesar Fire, sparked about noon on the north side of state Route 78 near...
Mudslide forces neighbors in Valencia Park to evacuate their homes
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Valencia Park were forced out of their homes Saturday after a massive sinkhole nearly swallowed a home. It happened just after 11 a.m., and a total of four homes were evacuated. “It's like quicksand every step I took the whole house was going under...
Cool zones open as temps rise in San Diego County
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Norman Park Senior Center and the Chula Vista Library are both serving as cooling zones for people in the City of Chula Vista. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency and a Flex Alert for California, in response to the above-average temperatures.
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
Clairemont neighbors say new apartments will make parking issues worse
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in South Clairemont reached out to CBS 8 about the parking situation in their neighborhood off Clairemont Drive, and with new apartment complexes being built in the area, they foresee the parking problems getting even worse. “It’s already a mess. You add up to a...
Del Mar Racetrack taking steps to keep horses cool amid record breaking heat
DEL MAR, Calif. — Horse racing officials defended their decision to hold races at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club this weekend despite the extreme heat wave gripping Southern California. A small number of animal rights activists protested at the track Saturday, arguing that forcing horses to run in extreme heat...
Massive crowds flock to San Diego beaches amid record breaking heat
SAN DIEGO — San Diego beaches could be experiencing some of the biggest crowds they've seen in years and it's not just because of the holiday weekend. It’s also because people are flocking to the beaches to escape extremely hot temperatures. “Oh I am shocked, I mean the...
Border32 Fire east of Dulzura grows quickly burning hundreds of acres
SAN DIEGO — Name: #Border32Fire. SR-94 closed to all traffic between Forrest Gate Road in Campo and Otay Lakes Road in Dulzura. Both Eastbound and Westbound closed near Bowmans Road. Tecate Port of Entry. Evacuation orders:. The area east of Round Potrero Road in Potrero. Near SR-94 and Barrett...
Dozens of homeless people forced out of Harborside Park in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now officially closed. Chula Vista Police showed up just after 7 am on August 31 and told dozens of homeless people who have been staying at the park to leave. Fences now surround the park’s exterior to keep them out.
New lawsuit could threaten fate of a massive redevelopment of the city's Sports Arena site
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been hit with another lawsuit challenging its decision to raise the height limit in the Midway District. This, just days before a city council committee will decide whether to select a developer to redevelop the San Diego Sports Arena. The lawsuit from Save...
