Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Veteran raising awareness about childhood hunger, bullying with 1,000 pushups a day at NHRA US Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A U.S. Army veteran is on a mission to help spread awareness about child hunger and bullying. Patrick Parker, also known as Sgt. Pushup, travels the country to help provide meals for children in need and raise awareness about bullying. So far, Parker has fed over 640,000 meals to children across the country.
WISH-TV
Videos capture Neo-Nazis march streets in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .
WISH-TV
Community Link: Author talks overcoming adversity to becoming great
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marwin Strong, Author of “Back From the Shadow of Death.”. Those interested...
WISH-TV
Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes
MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said one woman was found dead, along with two homes destroyed and more than 20 buildings damaged around the rural community of Manville. Jefferson County officials said at least two damaged bridges were closed indefinitely, while the state highway department closed a bridge for Indiana 250 in Switzerland County for repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Labor Day travel returns to levels seen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airports and highways were crowded this Labor Day weekend as travel numbers returned to levels seen earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were quite a bit of people traveling and going through everywhere, and then just down in Fort Lauderdale, as well, there was just a lot of people,” Lafayette resident Jennifer Gill said.
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Artist: John Boyle
Singer-songwriter known for his smoky vocals and intricate guitar work is “All Indiana” artist, John Boyle. Boyle has toured from Nashville to Chicago and Austin to New York City. He will be opening for Jimmie Vaughan Friday at the Tarkington in Carmel. Monday on “All Indiana” he performed...
WISH-TV
Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years. Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 man dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Weekend crash involving suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 6 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a four-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver that killed one person and injured six others Saturday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. Investigators say...
WISH-TV
Group calls for full steam ahead to fix downtown Greyhound, Amtrak station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once a busy hub for rail travel, downtown’s Union Station is plagued by a number of maintenance issues. Tod Bassler, president of the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance, said, “I’d like to see environment be more conducive to making customers comfortable so they don’t have to sleep on the floor.”
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie’s in search of the best scarecrows
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re a Conner Prairie fan, you can win tickets to upcoming events by building the best scarecrow. All scarecrow entries will be displayed at the living history museum off Allisonville Road north of 131st Street as part of its Headline Horseman Festival from Oct. 6-30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot and killed outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman outside a Lafayette Walmart was shot and killed Sunday, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington was shot at the Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University. The...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
WISH-TV
Shelby County teen dies in car accident
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dead after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a man died after a shooting Friday evening on the city’s west side. IMPD received reports of a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, they say they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. According to a release, he died several hours later.
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after man was shot at residence on the city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot at a Labor Day weekend party, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., the man was shot at a residence on the city’s south side in the 8000 block of South Delaware Street, and was in critical condition Sunday evening, according to IMPD.
WISH-TV
Today’s Tasty Takeout: Toppers Pizza
Today’s Tasty Takeout is Toppers Pizza. Toppers Pizza is located at 910 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: September 3, 2022 (CFB Week 1)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football is starting to heat up, and so is All Indiana Bets!. On this week’s edition, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down week one of the college season. They also have a conversation with Bob Kravitz about the upcoming Colts season, and how they look against the rest of the AFC South.
Comments / 0