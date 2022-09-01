ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Football Friday Coaches Corner: Dowling vs. Waukee Northwest

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004AWb_0hej99pl00

DES MOINES, IOWA — The WHO 13 Football Friday Primetime schedule moves on to week 2 with the Waukee Northwest Wolves playing host to Dowling Catholic. The game kicks off on WHO 13 at 6:55 p.m. on September 2, but we kicked off our coverage with the Football Friday Coaches Corner. Keith Murphy was joined by Dowling Head Coach Tom Wilson and Senior Quarterback Jaxon Smolik, while Justin Surrency covers the Waukee Northwest beat with Head Coach Cory Kopatich and Tackle Cael Winter.

Dowling Coach Tom Wilson

Dowling QB Jaxon Smolik

Waukee Northwest Coach Cory Kopatich

Waukee Northwest Tackle Cael Winter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Ed Wilson live at Waukee Northwest for Football Friday Primetime

WAUKEE, IOWA — Week two of the Football Friday Primetime season brings the WHO 13 crew to Northwest Waukee where the Wolves play host to the Dowling Catholic Maroons on Friday, September 2nd. Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson was again on hand to kickoff our coverage with live interviews from those making a difference off the […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeyes edge Jackrabbits, Cyclones roll past Redhawks

It was a tale of two victories on Saturday. Iowa barely got by South Dakota State 7-3, while Iowa State crushed SEMO 42-10. The Hawkey offense struggled mightily, but the defense dominated. ISU cruised in all aspects of the game. The 2 teams will meet next Saturday in the annual CyHawk showdown. Iowa has won […]
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Waukee, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Waukee, IA
Sports
The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Wired: PCM is “Gannon Strong”

MONROE — The PCM community is rallying around 6-year-old Gannon Vande Wall after a June leukemia diagnosis. Mark Freund shows us how the Mustangs went “Gannon Strong” on Friday night, in this week’s “Wired”.
MONROE, IA
WHO 13

Dekkers’ time in Ames; High praise for Hawks

Brock Purdy rewrote the Iowa State football record book. The four year starter at quarterback is now in San Francisco with the 49ers, while Hunter Dekkers takes over behind center in Ames. It’s a changing of the QB. Mark Freund reports from Cyclone country. Meantime at South Dakota State, longtime coach John Stiegelmeier has high […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny couple finds love playing golf in all 99 Iowa counties

ANKENY, Iowa — Golf is a game of skill, combining perfect form, tempo and balance to master. Rod and DeeDee Miller of Ankeny are a self proclaimed work in progress. “That’s why we play best ball,” Rod Miller said. The couple started playing together nearly a decade ago, shortly after they were married. After years […]
ANKENY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Justin Surrency
WHO 13

Iowa State is ready for gameday with snazzy new additions

AMES, Iowa — Cyclone football fans will notice some major changes when they return for the 2022 season kickoff against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. The biggest is the giant pedestrian bridge, informally dubbed “Gateway Bridge,” according to Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard. “So the bridge cost $10 million it was funded by two donors that both […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

RVTV Altoona street party

ALTOONA — The street party was alive and well on day one of RVTV. A great crowd showed up to Altoona to party Cy-Hawk style. John Sears captured Monday’s sights and sounds.
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Team Coverage Tuesday: reports from Ames & Iowa City

As football season arrives, John Sears reports on the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Mark Freund the Cyclones in Ames. Iowa is a 15.5 point favorite vs South Dakota State Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. ISU is a 37 point favorite vs SEMO Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Photo of Campbell & Ferentz by AP.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale looking to build on 7 win season

URBANDALE – The J-Hawks of Urbandale won 7 games last year, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. This season the ‘U’ is hoping for more success, but a deeper postseason run. Urbandale is the smallest 5A school, but not afraid to battle the big boys. The J-Hawks beat Bettendorf in week one, […]
URBANDALE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#American Football#Waukee Northwest#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Bonus rain and rainbows over Central Iowa Thursday evening

Some lucky folks in Central Iowa were lucky enough to receive some bonus rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Moisture developed along and ahead of the warm front that will bring higher temperatures and steamy conditions through Friday afternoon. The rain that fell was in a very isolated area from Creston to Des Moines. […]
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Ernst, ISU roundtable discussed how Iowa can combat food insecurity

AMES, Iowa — Food insecurity across the globe skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and researchers and politicians met to discuss how Iowa can help combat it. Iowa’s U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was on Iowa State University’s campus on Friday to meet with agricultural scientists about the work they are doing. Iowa State University President Wendy […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy