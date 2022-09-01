ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks

MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
Baldwin County, GA
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations

The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
Fake bills being circulated in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to citizens of Jones County, telling them to check their cash and beware of fake bills. The post said that several fake $100 dollar bills have been going around in the county.
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
