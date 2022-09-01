BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO