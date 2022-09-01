Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
Last Wednesday, our crew invaded Jersey Mike's Subs, in Warner Robins, Ga. Let's see what they found!. For this segment of VFR, while rummaging around in Warner Robins, Georgia, our crew decided to tackle the Jersey Mike's Subs location which is actually just next door to the Five Guys we evaluated in our very first episode of VFR.
WMAZ
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia.
Washington County parents address concerns of transparency after autistic child left on bus
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Jessica Womble says she's the woman who found an autistic child alone after being left on a bus for hours. "He kept saying, 'My mama's at home, my mama's at home,' so but he did come to me and I took him on the inside of the bus station," Womble recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
30 companies show up for Robins Regional Chamber job fair
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is continuing to grow jobs and put people to work. On Thursday, more than 30 companies showed up to Robins Regional Chamber's job fair. "It's time to get people back into the economy," Jessica Wilson said. Wilson works for Booz Allen Hamilton as...
'Frankly, it's unprecedented': Macon Water Authority approves new budget, raises rates by 25 cents
MACON, Ga. — Changes are coming to water bills across Macon-Bibb in the next couple months. The Macon Water Authority is fighting inflation, and raising rates for the next year. One day soon, when you pay your water bill, you'll need an extra quarter. They're raising rates by $.25...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's a shame': Bus driver shortage causes some Macon transit routes to be reduced
MACON, Ga. — In a press release from Macon Transit Authority (MTA), it was unanimously approved to temporarily suspend the second bus on the Houston Avenue, east and west Macon routes. They have to suspend them because they have a shortage of drivers. Timothy Jackson lives in south Bibb....
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations
The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
abcnews4.com
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada. The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show. According...
COVID-19 pandemic learning loss impacts reading, math test scores in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The pandemic forced a lot of students into a learning gap. Now, new national data shows math and reading scores hit a significant dip, and that's the case across central Georgia, too. In the span of two years, the classroom has seen its changes. "We had...
Fake bills being circulated in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to citizens of Jones County, telling them to check their cash and beware of fake bills. The post said that several fake $100 dollar bills have been going around in the county.
41nbc.com
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
The Turtle prompts deep dive in Warrenton
In Warrenton, they're talking Turtle, but not the animal.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0