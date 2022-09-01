ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

New irrigation systems coming to several Spokane parks

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOChb_0hej93XP00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Irrigation systems at several community parks will soon be replaced and modernized thanks to funds allocated from Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

Up to $675,000 from the American Rescue Plan will go to Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf to update the irrigation systems at Holmberg, Camelot, Northwoods, and Pine River community parks.

“I’m excited that we were able to utilize ARP dollars for these long-term projects,” said Commissioner Josh Kerns, who represents the district where these projects will take place. “Our parks will benefit from this investment for decades to come.”

The goal is to reduce water consumption, create a more responsive watering approach and adjust to varying weather conditions.

“This funding will absolutely be a significant boost to these parks. The efficiency gained through these new systems is one of several strategies we’re working toward implementing to provide a more sustainable park system to County residents,” said Curt Chambers, Operations Manager for Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf.

Many of these irrigation systems were designed and installed in the late 1980s to 90s, before most of today’s irrigation technology was available.

“We appreciate the County’s efforts to reduce water consumption at these sites. As a water purveyor, we must plan for peak hour demand, so anything that helps reduce that peak can translate into future cost savings to ratepayers. Reduced demand allows us to delay adding additional costly capacity upgrades to the water system,” said Tim Murrell, General Manager for the Whitworth Water District.

The installation of the new irrigation systems is anticipated to commence in 2023. You can find more information on this project and others here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
CUSICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Symphony performing Labor Day concert at Comstock Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will be hosting a free Labor Day concert at Comstock Park. They originally were going to perform on Saturday at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake, but the concert was canceled due to Saturday’s poor air quality. Saturday’s canceled concert is rescheduled to Tuesday, September 6, at 6 p.m. Monday’s concert will be conducted by...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

It was a record hot August

August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Systems#Spokane River#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dema
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Brush fire near Colbert now contained

COLBERT, Wash. — Firefighters have mostly contained a brush fire on West Fender Road near Colbert, Washington. The fire burned around 45 acres. The Washington Department of Natural Resources says crews are 80 percent done mopping up the fire. Four fire engines and more than 20 firefighters are on the scene mopping up the fire. There were no evacuations or...
COLBERT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire

MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
MALDEN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy