New irrigation systems coming to several Spokane parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Irrigation systems at several community parks will soon be replaced and modernized thanks to funds allocated from Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

Up to $675,000 from the American Rescue Plan will go to Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf to update the irrigation systems at Holmberg, Camelot, Northwoods, and Pine River community parks.

“I’m excited that we were able to utilize ARP dollars for these long-term projects,” said Commissioner Josh Kerns, who represents the district where these projects will take place. “Our parks will benefit from this investment for decades to come.”

The goal is to reduce water consumption, create a more responsive watering approach and adjust to varying weather conditions.

“This funding will absolutely be a significant boost to these parks. The efficiency gained through these new systems is one of several strategies we’re working toward implementing to provide a more sustainable park system to County residents,” said Curt Chambers, Operations Manager for Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf.

Many of these irrigation systems were designed and installed in the late 1980s to 90s, before most of today’s irrigation technology was available.

“We appreciate the County’s efforts to reduce water consumption at these sites. As a water purveyor, we must plan for peak hour demand, so anything that helps reduce that peak can translate into future cost savings to ratepayers. Reduced demand allows us to delay adding additional costly capacity upgrades to the water system,” said Tim Murrell, General Manager for the Whitworth Water District.

The installation of the new irrigation systems is anticipated to commence in 2023. You can find more information on this project and others here.

