South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo hosts annual Halloween event

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Boo at the Zoo makes a return this fall. On Saturday, October 22, the Washington Park Zoo will hold a child-friendly trick-or-treating event featuring booths sponsored by local businesses. This year's event will have a reduced number of tickets available due to ongoing habitat construction. Gates...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: March to the Memorial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on how you show your support and patriotism on 9/11 in South Bend. Bob Lyons sat down with Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how you can join him in a day-long ‘March to the Memorial’ in St. Patrick’s Park.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
LIGONIER, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart businesses team up to support local organizations in clothing drive

ELKHART, Ind.,-- Businesses in Elkhart are coming together for a great cause. Starting September 5th through September 17th, you can donate your new or gently used interview or work clothing, shoes and jewelry for both men and women. Fourteen businesses are accepting donations for local organizations. Anita Hopman was inspired...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local leader holds community conversation about improving workforce

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- As the nation honors the achievement of American workers on Labor Day, South Bend Second District Councilman Henry Davis Jr. held a conversation about developing the local workforce and getting more folks into higher paying jobs. “Today is Labor Day and we want to salute those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Osceola Family Dental Care to host Free Dental Day

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Osceola Dental Care is set to host Free Dental Day on Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the allotted time, one cleaning or extraction service will be performed free of charge on that day only. Patients are attended to on a first-come-first-serve basis and must...
OSCEOLA, IN
rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College announces first recipients of Global Citizenship Award

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced on Wednesday the three winners of the inaugural Global Citizenship Award. The award will be given out annually to three Goshen College students who exemplify and represent the college's five core values. Suzanna Yoder, a GC women's basketball player and social...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

