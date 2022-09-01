Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo hosts annual Halloween event
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Boo at the Zoo makes a return this fall. On Saturday, October 22, the Washington Park Zoo will hold a child-friendly trick-or-treating event featuring booths sponsored by local businesses. This year's event will have a reduced number of tickets available due to ongoing habitat construction. Gates...
WNDU
Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic. There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: March to the Memorial
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on how you show your support and patriotism on 9/11 in South Bend. Bob Lyons sat down with Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how you can join him in a day-long ‘March to the Memorial’ in St. Patrick’s Park.
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
abc57.com
Elkhart businesses team up to support local organizations in clothing drive
ELKHART, Ind.,-- Businesses in Elkhart are coming together for a great cause. Starting September 5th through September 17th, you can donate your new or gently used interview or work clothing, shoes and jewelry for both men and women. Fourteen businesses are accepting donations for local organizations. Anita Hopman was inspired...
abc57.com
David's Courage to raise awareness towards addiction with 'Ride for Recovery'
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — David’s Courage is a faith-based men’s addiction recovery center hosting their first ever Ride for Recovery at 9 a.m. today. The organization offers therapy sessions twice a week, biblical counseling, AA and NA meetings, recovery celebrations and more to the members of its recovery program.
WNDU
Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
WNDU
Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
abc57.com
Local leader holds community conversation about improving workforce
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- As the nation honors the achievement of American workers on Labor Day, South Bend Second District Councilman Henry Davis Jr. held a conversation about developing the local workforce and getting more folks into higher paying jobs. “Today is Labor Day and we want to salute those...
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
abc57.com
Osceola Family Dental Care to host Free Dental Day
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Osceola Dental Care is set to host Free Dental Day on Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the allotted time, one cleaning or extraction service will be performed free of charge on that day only. Patients are attended to on a first-come-first-serve basis and must...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
WNDU
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
abc57.com
Goshen College announces first recipients of Global Citizenship Award
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced on Wednesday the three winners of the inaugural Global Citizenship Award. The award will be given out annually to three Goshen College students who exemplify and represent the college's five core values. Suzanna Yoder, a GC women's basketball player and social...
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
abc57.com
South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
