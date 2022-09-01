Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Argentine supplies; wheat, corn extend gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Tuesday, with prices facing headwinds on expectations of higher farmer sales in Argentina, a leading producer and exporter of the oilseed. Wheat and corn gained around 1% each, with both commodities rising for a second consecutive session. The most-active...
Agriculture Online
Australia eyes record farm export earnings from bumper wheat harvests
SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian farmers are expected to earn a record amount from agriculture exports this financial year, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as it raised its estimate on the back of favourable weather and high global prices. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource...
Agriculture Online
Argentina farmers say soy FX boost a 'patch' but fails to solve issue
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision to improve the exchange rate for soybeans exported in September is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during the month, but fails to solve root issues. Market speculation and fluctuation between...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Ukraine agriculture exports rise in August
KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of key agricultural commodities rose to 4.5 million tonnes in August from 2.75 million tonnes in July, helped by higher corn, wheat and rapeseed shipments, agriculture ministry data showed on Saturday. The following are detailed Ukrainian exports in August. UKRAINE AGRICULTURE EXPORTS IN AUG/JULY (tonnes) commodity August 2022 July 2022 corn 1,850,670 1,098,555 wheat 899,627 411,755 sunseed 153,924 362,110 sunoil 390,571 306,924 barley 206,798 183,093 soybeans 128,369 141,550 meals 286,224 141,500 rapeseed 624,460 90,523 soybean oil 22,401 15,646 (Agriculture ministry) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergion Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by tapping a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook
PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices fall with harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, analysts said on Monday, adding that demand from importers was rising. State grain buyers for Egypt and Algeria bought Russian wheat last week. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 760,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 660,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat prices for immediate supply at $310-315 a tonne, down from $312-318 a week ago. Russia is expected to remain mostly dry this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains for the 2023 crop on 2.5 million hectares. That compares with 2.9 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 11,975 +50 rbls wheat, European part rbls/t($197.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,675 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,675 rbls/t -1,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t -$70 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,190/t -$130 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $838.3/t -$48.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 1: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 117.9 86.9 20.8 Crop, as of same 90.9 66.0 16.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.62 3.99 3.18 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.73 3.00 2.46 date in 2021 Harvested area, 32.5 21.8 6.5 mln hectares Harvested area, as 33.3 22.0 6.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
Widespread rainfall evades Corn Belt Into early September
Spotty rainfall across the Corn Belt and Midwest in the latter half of August resulted in mixed results for drought conditions. Drought improvement was seen in Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, Michigan, parts of central Indiana, and southern Missouri. Meanwhile, drought deepened from Nebraska to Oklahoma, southern Iowa, and parts of northern and southern Indiana.
Agriculture Online
Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains
Drought conditions worsened in southeast Iowa in the past week — where there was little to no rain — and the overall areas of drought statewide expanded despite some heavy rainfall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the...
Agriculture Online
Eminent domain concerns cloud pipeline proposals
Three carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) pipelines are proposed to crisscross the Midwest, collecting CO2 from ethanol plants and other partners to permanently isolate it underground. Stakeholder response has ranged from dissent to praise, but the possible use of eminent domain has landowners particularly fired up. “Unfortunately, [eminent domain] has...
