State agency investigates Richland County for failing to background check jail director

WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department searching for man missing from medical transport
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a missing man Monday. Officers said they are searching for 53-year-old Theodor Cooley. Cooley was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was released from...
abccolumbia.com
Missing emu returned home by local deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
WIS-TV
Residents weigh in on severe flooding in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. WIS was back out in the county Monday following heavy rain earlier that morning. We met an elderly couple during the heavy rainfall. Mary and Johnny Abrahams have been living in...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
The Post and Courier
Driver killed in Berkeley County head-on wreck is identified
An Elloree woman was identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision on S.C. Highway 27 this weekend. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Sept. 5 that Christina Washington, 36, died in the early-morning wreck Saturday near Old Gilliard and Mudville roads. The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to...
WIS-TV
Deputies are investigating shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting at a student apartment complex. Investigators say the shooting occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on Bluff Road. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
The Post and Courier
Another Columbia-area student faces charges after deputies report finding gun in book bag
COLUMBIA — Another high school student in the Columbia-area is facing charges and expulsion after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Random metal detector screenings at Richland School District Two high schools will start this month to prevent weapons on campus. On Sept. 2, administrators at...
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Pregnant Sumter woman serving 4 years for comments made during BLM protest
COLUMBIA, S.C. — By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America. A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice,...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
wach.com
One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
