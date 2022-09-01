ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fontaine
3d ago

Jacksonians to blame too for Voting for Incompetent Unqualified Officials to office for decades. Why? We all know that answer.. When are the Lights on the Interstate going to be working. This is Embarrassing Mayor City Council and Supervisors all need to RESIGN IMMEDIATELY

I'm a guest
4d ago

I knew it wouldn't take long to make this a white/ black thing.....so over news media like this

Jimmie Horton
3d ago

It go to show the so called mayor can't do his job. He need help from state and federal governments. sounds like the people of Jackson need to get rid of these clowns that think they can run the city. Then all these clowns that live in city of Jackson won't think that the state and federal governments owe them something. It all starts with the piece of crap mayor. Think about it people, if you can think.

WJTV 12

Jackson leaders react to governor’s criticism on water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He […]
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WAPT

'What happened? How did we get here?': Governor on Jackson water emergency

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said a week of repairs at Jackson's water treatment plantrestored water pressure to residents. Reeves said the immediate concerns when the state took over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant were water quantity and water quality. Reeves said quantity has been accomplished. The next step is water quality, which begins with investigative testing.
californiaexaminer.net

Jackson Water Crisis: A Legacy Of Environmental Racism?

Marshall is a resident of west Jackson, a primarily black and disadvantaged area of the city in the US state of Mississippi. He is forced to consume the tap water that residents of Jackson are warned about. It’s brown water coming out of the tap when he turns it on.
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
