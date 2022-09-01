Jacksonians to blame too for Voting for Incompetent Unqualified Officials to office for decades. Why? We all know that answer.. When are the Lights on the Interstate going to be working. This is Embarrassing Mayor City Council and Supervisors all need to RESIGN IMMEDIATELY
I knew it wouldn't take long to make this a white/ black thing.....so over news media like this
It go to show the so called mayor can't do his job. He need help from state and federal governments. sounds like the people of Jackson need to get rid of these clowns that think they can run the city. Then all these clowns that live in city of Jackson won't think that the state and federal governments owe them something. It all starts with the piece of crap mayor. Think about it people, if you can think.
Comments / 7