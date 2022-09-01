Read full article on original website
Fire activity prompts reminders of safety tips for residents as summer closes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over the three-day weekend, at least three fires prompted swift action by local fire officials. Two campfires –one near Pactola Reservoir and one in the Black Hills National Forest – and one structure fire in Western Rapid City were taken care of, but serve as a reminder to residents of what could happen should things have escalated. Both campfires were kept to a minimum – one-tenth of an acre in size.
UPDATE: Person of interest taken into custody
UPDATE (6:55 p.m.): Tyler Iron Boy has been removed as a person of interest and Trey New Holy-Frogg has been taken into custody. PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI are in search of three persons of interest related to a homicide that occurred in the Porcupine area on either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, September 3-4.
Labor Day weekend still a time for important city organizations to punch in
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As most of the Black Hills Region and the nation enjoy the last extended weekend of summer, there were still a few people on the job Monday – including the uniformed members of law enforcement that work to keep city streets safe. “Emergencies do...
Thousands gather for Studebaker car show in Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Sunday during Labor Day weekend marks the meetup day for dozens of Studebakers. Studebaker, the first vehicle manufacturer in the U.S., has been around since the 1750s. The company originally got its start by building horse-drawn wagons, and for over a century, the production of wagons brought in millions of dollars per year.
Sioux Park pool goes to the dogs for annual end-of-summer tradition
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Even with outdoor pools closed for the summer, it was nothing but paw-sitive vibes for everyone in attendance at the annual Wags and Waves event at Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool in Rapid City. Now in its seventh year, the Humane Society of the Black Hills’ fundraiser always provides attendees with a good time for a good cause – a $5 donation for each group taking their four-legged friends to the pool.
Fire crews respond to Rapid City structure fire Sunday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department responded to calls related to a propane tank blowing up in the backyard of a home on the western side of Rapid City Sunday. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on September 4, sending fire officials out to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle. When firefighters arrived on scene, they had discovered a barbecue grill that had caught fire, spreading to a covered porch and attic towards the back of the structure.
Journeys moves to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Saturday marked the grand opening of Journeys at Rushmore Crossing. Previously located in the Rushmore Mall, Journeys is mainly a shoe store that also sells other apparel targeted towards youth and young adults. With the additional floor space, they are able to have a much...
Native POP holds first POP Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Native POP usually puts on an art show in, but they decided to hold the first POP Fest Saturday at Main Street Square. “I feel like POP Fest needs to happen for the sake of relationship, and I think it’s something that we need in the Black Hills from the Native community to the non-Native community,” Scotti Clifford, M.C. of POP Fest, said.
