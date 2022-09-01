WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday said the proceedings have been delayed until Sept. 12 due to the illness of someone involved.

WAVERLY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO