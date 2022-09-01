ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomeroy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Project to upgrade Ashton Water Treatment Plant starts Tuesday

MERCERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (WV News) — Work to upgrade the Ashton Water Treatment Plant begins Tuesday, according to Brent Clark, general manager of the Mason County Public Service District. The district owns and operates four plants serving the Crab Creek, Lakin, Letart and Ashton systems. The supply source for...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Precious Memories Kid Care continues to grow

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Pat Kelly was asked how long Precious Memories Kid Care had been in its current location, she got a surprised look on her face. “We moved here in October 2012,” she said. “Oh my, I didn’t realize it’s been almost 10 years. We were five years at our former location.”
RIPLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Pomeroy, OH
Government
Meigs County, OH
Government
City
Pomeroy, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WVNews

Jackson County Schools seeing new administrators

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County schools have undergone several recent changes in administration, from the central office to the county’s schools. New principals have been selected for Ripley High School, Evans Elementary and Ravenswood Middle. A new vice principal has also been hired for Ravenswood Middle.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Magistrate's report

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Jason Richard Brown, 1 count of escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution felony and misdemeanor, $1,000 bond.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Trial in 2016 slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday said the proceedings have been delayed until Sept. 12 due to the illness of someone involved.
WAVERLY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Ohio Valley#Vegetables#Food Drink#City Planning#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Wv News

Comments / 0

Community Policy