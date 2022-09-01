Read full article on original website
Project to upgrade Ashton Water Treatment Plant starts Tuesday
MERCERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (WV News) — Work to upgrade the Ashton Water Treatment Plant begins Tuesday, according to Brent Clark, general manager of the Mason County Public Service District. The district owns and operates four plants serving the Crab Creek, Lakin, Letart and Ashton systems. The supply source for...
Coplin Health Systems - Jackson County Schools Wellness Center will operate year-round
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Coplin Health System has announced that the Jackson County Schools Wellness Center, located near Ripley High School, will begin operating year-round at the start of the new school year in order to meet the community’s health and wellness needs. Starting Thursday, Aug. 18,...
Precious Memories Kid Care continues to grow
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Pat Kelly was asked how long Precious Memories Kid Care had been in its current location, she got a surprised look on her face. “We moved here in October 2012,” she said. “Oh my, I didn’t realize it’s been almost 10 years. We were five years at our former location.”
Jackson County Read Aloud volunteers training set for September 13
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When a person steps inside an elementary classroom to read to children, the success will depend on the preparation. To be an authorized Read Aloud of Jackson County volunteer requires attending either an on-line training session or one offered locally.
Board approves Ripley High gym floor replacement but wants cause to be addressed
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Several questions on the replacement of the Ripley High School gym floor led to a long discussion, kicking off Thursday’s meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education. Board President Jim Frazier, while not denying the need for the replacement, questioned whether the...
Jackson County Schools seeing new administrators
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County schools have undergone several recent changes in administration, from the central office to the county’s schools. New principals have been selected for Ripley High School, Evans Elementary and Ravenswood Middle. A new vice principal has also been hired for Ravenswood Middle.
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Jason Richard Brown, 1 count of escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution felony and misdemeanor, $1,000 bond.
Trial in 2016 slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week. Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday said the proceedings have been delayed until Sept. 12 due to the illness of someone involved.
Red Devils fall to Blue Devils in Week 2 matchup
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — After defeating Magnolia in its opener with ease, Ravenswood had hopes of stretch its winning ways to two in a row. St. Marys spoiled those plans.
