Officials looking for ways to combat litter issue in Pitt Co.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County and Greenville officials are brainstorming ideas to address litter concerns. One of several ideas that will tackle the problem includes providing resources on how organizations can adopt sections of roads to keep clean. The idea of the committee was brought up by Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams. “She […]
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
New Wayne School for Technical Arts will have a ribbon-cutting opening
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The new Wayne School for Technical Arts will celebrate its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on Friday at 10:45 a.m. Distinguished members of Seymour Johnson AFB and Wayne County Public Schools, along with other special guests and invited dignitaries will come […]
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
Habitat ReStore now open on Thursday evenings
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – There is a lot going on at the Habitat ReStore this fall, including new evening hours, the return of our popular Stuff-the-Truck event coming to a neighborhood near you, and an immediate opening for a full-time position for a ReStore ambassador/driver. Other existing and popular features of the ReStore will […]
ECU police investigating robbery involving teens; one in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody. Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton […]
Man accused of holding gun to person’s head, firing at officers was shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on […]
Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back in Greenville on Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is returning to the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 10, the final expo of the year in our area. The expo is an educational and sales event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts with over 100 tables of exotic reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more. […]
Reenaction event of Civil War coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A Civil War enactment will take place in New Bern on Oct. 8. The event will take place at New Bern Battlefield Park, located at 300 Battlefield Trail in New Bern. Reenactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full-period camp. The event will be […]
Suspect arrested after man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Rocky Mount. On Sunday, the man driving the vehicle was arrested. Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving […]
Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
