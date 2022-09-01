NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Monday afternoon (Sept. 5) in the Behrman neighborhood of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not disclose the age or gender of the victims, saying only that the two were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. The victims were shot in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard at approximately 4:32 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO