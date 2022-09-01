ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

Would she have said the samething if it was one of her love one’s getting a gun put to their head having their life threatened and property stolen they worked so hard for??? She is a joke get her out of office and let her take all the vacations she wants with her own money!

nolaborn
4d ago

people are acting like she was supporting an adult criminal. who knows maybe her showing support to the juvenile might change his life. it's crazy because if the race factor of this one situation was reversed nobody would be saying anything.

Sami
4d ago

Unbelievable for anyone to do such a thing. She is so heartless

L'Observateur

Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Update: SCSO investigate Luling shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block. of Gassen Street in Luling, on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at around 7:30 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 7:30 P.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at...
LULING, LA
WWL-AMFM

Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
LULING, LA
fox8live.com

Two more people shot in Algiers’ Behrman neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Monday afternoon (Sept. 5) in the Behrman neighborhood of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not disclose the age or gender of the victims, saying only that the two were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. The victims were shot in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard at approximately 4:32 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fatal shooting Sunday in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was fatally shot in the Lower Ninth Ward just before noon Sunday (Sept. 4), New Orleans police said. Police offered few details in their initial report, except to say the victim was a male who died from a single gunshot in the 800 block of Tricou Street. The shooting was reported at 11:55 a.m., police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

