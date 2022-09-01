Read full article on original website
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
SkySports
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
SkySports
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second
Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
SkySports
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
SkySports
VAR: How it's supposed to work after weekend of controversy in the Premier League
VAR is in the headlines after a controversial weekend of Premier League officiating. Here we explain how it is supposed to work... The Video Assistant Referee is a qualified referee who watches the match in the VAR Hub at Stockley Park. They have a variety of screens and camera angles and the ability to watch slow-motion replays and are joined by assistants and a replay operator. Using what they see, they can advise on-field referees during matches.
SkySports
Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings. Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England...
SkySports
Champions League: Which team is under the most pressure to win this season's competition?
Holders Real Madrid will launch their Champions League defence in Glasgow when this season's group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Real have won five of the last nine editions and, under the wily Carlo Ancelotti, are likely to be one of the teams to beat again. Having beaten...
SkySports
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory
A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
SkySports
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight. PART ONE | Liverpool drop more points...
SkySports
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
SkySports
Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie scores again as Blades return to top of Championship
Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2-0 victory at Hull. Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge then...
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 'hungry' and has point to prove, says Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hungry to play for Chelsea and prove a point ahead of his possible debut for the club in the Champions League. Chelsea signed Aubameyang from Barcelona on Deadline Day, seven months after he was shown the door at Arsenal following off-the-fields issues with head coach Mikel Arteta.
SkySports
Emiliano Martinez has had 'sleepless nights' from Aston Villa's poor start to the season, goalkeeper tells Sky Sports
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez admits their poor start to the Premier League season has given him sleepless nights and says the players not Steven Gerrard should take responsibility for their current predicament. Martinez and Villa were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night, their fourth loss in...
SkySports
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
SkySports
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller
It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
SkySports
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Marcus Rashford scores twice after Antony debut goal ends Gunners' perfect start
Marcus Rashford's two second-half goals inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season as Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford after Antony scored on his debut. The Brazilian, who joined for £86m on Deadline Day from Ajax, made a dream start to life at United by scoring a first-half opener with a cool first-time finish (35).
