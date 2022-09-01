ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS9w1_0hej7psc00

BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting controversial tickets they got for using a common beach item.

Pedro Redero likes to go to the beach, but his doctor has warned him to avoid the sun as much as possible because he’s had skin cancer.

Holmes Beach residents file lawsuit over beach access

“I have had cancer – in my face, in fact, one spot that was taken off of my right forehead was quite big,” said Redero.

So when he goes to the beach, he likes to put up an umbrella for shade and protection from the sun.

“It’s a regular umbrella,” he said. “A seven-foot umbrella.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPuHI_0hej7psc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3cHw_0hej7psc00

In the town of Belleair Shore, however, that’s illegal . Redero was issued a citation by a Pinellas County deputy in June.

The former Mayor of Belleair Beach is an attorney who is now representing Redero, as well as another man who was issued a citation for the same offense.

“This law is arbitrary and capricious – it’s not a rational law,” attorney Joseph Manzo said. “You are banning umbrellas on a beach which, as we all know, is a common item.”

He believes the ordinance is unconstitutional and believes the court case on the citation has far-reaching implications

Tampa homes among top 10 most overpriced in US

“This decision affects every coastline in the state of Florida. If Belleair Shore is allowed to get away with this, then any city can do the same thing,” Manzo said. “In their reply brief, they said they were doing this for aesthetics. Where does that one end? Maybe they don’t like my blue chair or my red bathing suit or anything else.”

A Pinellas County judge has set a hearing for later in September to hear arguments in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 13

cheryl byers
4d ago

very stupid law!!! plus my taxes pay for these beaches ⛱️ these people don't own the sand and water!!

Reply(1)
7
Mary Rinas
4d ago

shameful, just because they have money, they think they own the beach. I hope no one pays the fine. this is disgusting 😤

Reply
4
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
BRADENTON, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Pinellas County, FL
Sports
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Belleair Shore, FL
City
Holmes Beach, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Belleair Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umbrellas
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
usatales.com

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida and 6 Stunning Florida Beaches

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida will leave you astounded with its stunning beauty and can be called one of the most attractive beaches near Florida. If you are looking for sun, sand, and surf to spend your holidays, pack your bags and visit Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida. Sandy beaches always bring the images of golden sand, and imagine visiting a beach where the sand can be pink, black, or white.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy