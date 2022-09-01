ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here's What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
People

Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop

Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only.  Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
People

The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23

If your capsule wardrobe is in need of staple tops, shoppers are loving this button-down blouse that just launched on Amazon. An immediate hit with customers, the Pausus Short-Sleeve Blouse is currently the most popular newly released blouse on the site. In other words, you can find the chiffon top in thousands of shoppers' virtual carts right now. And now's a great time to snap it up for yourself since it's already on sale for 30 percent off.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
People

10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off

There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
