Read full article on original website
Related
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Labor Day may...
CNET
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter. The essential home gear...
Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop
Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only. Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Walmart's Labor Day Sale Brings Huge Discounts to Thousands of Items
Walmart is known for offering products at affordable prices and many stores are now super centers offering fresh produce as well. With Labor Day coming up, Walmart is hopping the train on Labor Day sales with special rollbacks on thousands of items. Get 40% off floorcare, 60% off fashion items,...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Target and Walmart may pay you to keep items you want to return after announcing big price cuts
WALMART and Target may start paying their customers to keep items instead of returning them after major prize cuts were announced. The shocking refund trend may be brought in because retail giants like Target and Walmart have too much inventory at their major stores. As consumer desires pivoted from electronics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special
McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
People
The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23
If your capsule wardrobe is in need of staple tops, shoppers are loving this button-down blouse that just launched on Amazon. An immediate hit with customers, the Pausus Short-Sleeve Blouse is currently the most popular newly released blouse on the site. In other words, you can find the chiffon top in thousands of shoppers' virtual carts right now. And now's a great time to snap it up for yourself since it's already on sale for 30 percent off.
Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart
Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
8 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for September 2022
These Sam's Club discount buys could save you 20% or more.
NFL・
People
10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off
There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0