Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about the Lake Murray Cleanup scheduled for September 17
LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – Lake Murray, the 50,000 acre lake that spans over four counties is often considered a “jewel” for the region, not only because of the swimming and boating potential, but that of other recreational activities like fishing and paddle sports, but also the impact the lake has on tourism.
abccolumbia.com
Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
Comments / 0