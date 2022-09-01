Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble
Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24: Five Questions 'Answered'
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2022 season with a 31-24 victory over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It wasn't always pretty, but the Hogs jumped out to an early lead and simply never gave it up from there. As...
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
Iowa football: South Dakota State coach furious after 7-3 loss to Hawkeyes
College football fans looking for a low-scoring and sometimes wacky contest got their wish Saturday as Iowa held off South Dakota State for a 7-3 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game quickly gathered national attention as the Hawkeyes escaped an upset scare from the FCS powerhouse Jackrabbits in somewhat unconventional fashion.
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
