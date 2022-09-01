Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, FloridaEvie M.Panama City Beach, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersCallaway, FL
Related
mypanhandle.com
Late-week rain chances pick up quickly
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Moisture will hold off for another day or so, bringing pleasant but warm conditions to the Panhandle. An upper-level ridge will be maintained over the region throughout Tuesday, keeping rain chances at 40-50% and temperatures upwards of 90 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index will also rise, having temperatures feeling over 100 degrees in spots.
mypanhandle.com
Relatively dry start to the new week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An upper-level low will sink westward for a couple of days, bringing the Panhandle a bit more sunshine vs. rainfall. For the Labor Day holiday, a ridge will also begin to build over the east coast, boosting temperatures towards 90 degrees or more for coastal and inland areas.
mypanhandle.com
A mostly dry Labor Day forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — An upper-level low will sink westward for a couple of days, bringing the Panhandle a chance at sunshine. For the Labor Day holiday, a ridge will also begin to build over the East, boosting temperatures towards 90 degrees or more for coastal and inland areas.
Local business observations from Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists are bringing in a lot of traffic this Labor Day weekend. The good kind. As rain fell, people poured into local businesses for cover and something to do. “We’ve passed our daily goal definitely like it’s been through the roof,” Shipwreck LTD and Mercantile Assistant Manager Kyla Caldwell […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity
If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.
WJHG-TV
Conserving Water at the Conservation Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Water is a resource that covers 71% of the Earth’s surface. All things considered, the idea of conservation might feel like a pointless endeavor. But experts say it’s worth weathering the storm... “I think we’re gonna find in the future that our freshwater...
fox35orlando.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
lonelyplanet.com
The best ways to navigate Panama City
Walking is the best way to get to know different neighborhoods like Casco Viejo © Ivan_Sabo / Shutterstock. Bound by the Panama Canal to the west, the Pacific Ocean to the south and a slew of protected rainforests to the north, Panama City has evolved on an eastward and upward trajectory, mushrooming along its shore with a sprawl of jagged glass skyscrapers.
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25th annual Scallop Festival kicks off in Port St. Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Scallop Music and Arts Festival is in full swing this weekend in Port St. Joe. Lisa Forehand is a Gulf County local who said she loves coming out to the festival every year. “It’s just so family-oriented and I love the music,” Forehand said. “It’s just very […]
WJHG-TV
Two dogs rescued from Fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Fire Rescue worked alongside Panama City Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday. The first responders were not only able to save lives and property, but they also managed to save two pets as well. That was thanks to pet oxygen masks. Emergency officials tell us...
WALA-TV FOX10
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Guiding Lost Person in Pipeline Road Area on Saturday, September 3, 2020
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office air unit is in the Pipeline Road and Country Lake Drive area helping a person lost in the woods, on Saturday, September 3, 2020. Deputies are in contact with the individual by phone, guiding him to the road with the assistance of the helicopter.
BCSO continues to search for a hiker who has been missing for three days
UPDATE: September 5, 2022 5:11 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing hiker as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz from Panama City. Sheriff Tommy Ford said he would like to thank the many volunteers that have helped BCSO in this search. Officials said there has also been an […]
Local shipbuilder searching for skilled workers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group is looking for about 200-skilled craftsmen for several upcoming projects. The company recently completed the third and final ship of a 3-vessel contract for the New York Port Authority. They built three island ferries. Eastern is still also working on four of the new offshore patrol cutters […]
Comments / 0