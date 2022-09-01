ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs

Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
The Game’s New Album Drillmatic Has 31 Songs, 32 Features

After a few pump fakes, The Game is finally set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug, 12). The final full track listing—with features included—dropped on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it reveals The Game got assists from half of the rap music industry, with 32 guest appearances on the 31-track LP.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral

There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
The Break Presents – PGF Nuk

It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Drake Is the Most Shazamed Artist of All-Time

Drake can add another notch to his belt after being named the most queried artist of all-time on the audio identifying app Shazam. On Aug. 19, Apple, who owns Shazam, celebrated its 20th anniversary by sharing a list of the company's milestones and records over the last two decades. The report revealed Drake is the app's most searched artist of all-time. Drizzy has over "350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on." His most searched record is 2016's "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla. Other hip-hop-related records include Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" being the most Shazamed rap song ever and Eminem's "Cleaning' Out My Closet" being the first song to reach 1,000 Shazams in 2002. Lil Wayne was the first artist to get 1 million Shazams in 2009 and 10 million in 2011.
Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo

Drake has joined the face tattoo club. Drizzy already has several tattoos. On Thursday night (Aug. 11), the billionaire(?) rap star shared a series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features his latest bit of ink: initials under his eye. In the picture, the letters “s” and “g” are seen in lower-case old English script. In the caption of the post, Drizzy revealed the tattoo is a dedication to his mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’

G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Drake Breaks The Beatles’ Record for Most Top Five Hits on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Drake has hawked down another record previously held by legendary English rock band The Beatles. On Monday (Aug. 15), Billboard announced DJ Khaled's Drake and Lil Baby collab "Staying Alive" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5, marking Drizzy's 30th top five entry on the Hot 100. With the newest entry, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper surpasses the record of 29 he previously co-held with The Beatles. The group had held the record for 55 years, last charting a hit with 1970's "The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue," which reigned atop the chart for two weeks. The latest hit gives Drake an extension on records he already holds for the most 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries.
