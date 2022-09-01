Read full article on original website
Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs
Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead
Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B. "Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer...
Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show
Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
The Game’s New Album Drillmatic Has 31 Songs, 32 Features
After a few pump fakes, The Game is finally set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug, 12). The final full track listing—with features included—dropped on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it reveals The Game got assists from half of the rap music industry, with 32 guest appearances on the 31-track LP.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
The Game Laughs Off YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Verse Price
The Game has laughed off news that he paid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's hefty price for a feature verse. On Friday (Aug. 19), The Game hopped on Instagram and posted a comment laughing off news that he paid NBA YoungBoy a big bag for a guest verse. "I ain't never...
NBA・
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby’s Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
The Break Presents – PGF Nuk
It's never clear what moves people to the next phase of their life, but it can happen at any time. Both talent and general interest can become the big break that most people hope for. Enter PGF Nuk, the 20-year-old Chicago rapper who currently has a viral hit "Waddup" under his belt. His style is best described as drill's earlier sound mixed with newer flows and production. He been rapping since 2017, and admits that he was too deep in the streets back then because making money initially made rap less important. But he didn't quit his passion. And now just a few years later, he's signed to Alamo Records, plus he has nearly 50 million YouTube views on both versions of his "Waddup" video, with the most recent featuring a verse from Polo G.
Lil Pump Appears to Diss Russ for Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health
Lil Pump is not happy about Russ canceling his European tour this past weekend. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Russ announced on his Instagram page that he would be canceling his upcoming European headlining tour due to personal concerns for his mental health. "I have to cancel the European tour," he...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Drake Is the Most Shazamed Artist of All-Time
Drake can add another notch to his belt after being named the most queried artist of all-time on the audio identifying app Shazam. On Aug. 19, Apple, who owns Shazam, celebrated its 20th anniversary by sharing a list of the company's milestones and records over the last two decades. The report revealed Drake is the app's most searched artist of all-time. Drizzy has over "350 million Shazams across songs the artist has led or featured on." His most searched record is 2016's "One Dance" featuring WizKid and Kyla. Other hip-hop-related records include Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" being the most Shazamed rap song ever and Eminem's "Cleaning' Out My Closet" being the first song to reach 1,000 Shazams in 2002. Lil Wayne was the first artist to get 1 million Shazams in 2009 and 10 million in 2011.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo
Drake has joined the face tattoo club. Drizzy already has several tattoos. On Thursday night (Aug. 11), the billionaire(?) rap star shared a series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features his latest bit of ink: initials under his eye. In the picture, the letters “s” and “g” are seen in lower-case old English script. In the caption of the post, Drizzy revealed the tattoo is a dedication to his mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
NBA・
Drake Breaks The Beatles’ Record for Most Top Five Hits on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Drake has hawked down another record previously held by legendary English rock band The Beatles. On Monday (Aug. 15), Billboard announced DJ Khaled's Drake and Lil Baby collab "Staying Alive" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5, marking Drizzy's 30th top five entry on the Hot 100. With the newest entry, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper surpasses the record of 29 he previously co-held with The Beatles. The group had held the record for 55 years, last charting a hit with 1970's "The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue," which reigned atop the chart for two weeks. The latest hit gives Drake an extension on records he already holds for the most 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries.
Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again. Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti. "I'm separated from [my wife]...
