Texas Roadhouse coming to Beaumont, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lone Star State staple is coming to Beaumont and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. A new Texas Roadhouse is being built in Beaumont. The restaurant will be located at 6165 Eastex Freeway. The restaurant is expected to open on October 24, 2022...
MONEY MONDAY : Lamar University professor gives tips on which deals Southeast Texans should avoid, look for on Labor Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — While all Labor Day bargains may look like a steal, an economics expert is sharing his opinion on which deals Southeast Texans should buy into and which they should avoid. It may be hard for shoppers to know which deals are worth spending money on. John...
See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
How Beaumont ISD is preparing students for jobs that are booming in the Golden Triangle
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are doing what they can to make sure students are skilled in the areas that rank the best and pay well. According to a new job report, the US added more than 300,000 jobs in August. That number is lower than it was in June.
County constable Joe "QB" Stevenson opening soul food restaurant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Joe “QB” Stevenson has countless childhood memories seeing his mother preparing savory soul food entrees in the kitchen. From smothered chicken and pork chops and pinto beans to cornbread and peach cobbler, there was no shortage of...
'Before a child gets hurt' : Beaumont man says his requests to upgrade 'rusted out' Charlton Pollard Park are being ignored
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents in the city’s South End are calling for action, hoping that their children will have a safe place to play and community will have a sound area to gather. The Charlton Pollard Park was built in 2003, and some community members believe it...
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated
A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase
NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon. Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded...
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
POLICE: 12-year-old killed in tragic ATV crash in Vidor
VIDOR — Excessive speed was cited in a tragic and deadly ATV crash Sunday night that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was alerted to an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside and Springdale at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Person who made online threat to Silsbee middle school identified, 'no direct threat has been found to exist'
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials and police believe there is "no direct threat" to an area middle school after investigating a threat that was made online. District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD...
