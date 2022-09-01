ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Orange Leader

See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week

An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week. The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
12NewsNow

12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated

A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase

NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
NEDERLAND, TX
kogt.com

12NewsNow

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur News

