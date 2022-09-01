Women in business learn passion influences others

Sally Windle shared her thoughts on passion and influence at the Women In Business quarterly luncheon. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Women are experiencing growth in business. In 1972 women-owned businesses only represented 4.6% of all businesses. In 2019 that number grew to 42% of all U.S. businesses. Women-owned businesses generated $1.9 trillion in revenue for the U.S. economy in 2019.

At the Women in Business quarterly networking event designed by the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Sally Windle, Director of ArtSpace/Lima, spoke about having a passion for what you do and how it might have effects that you may not realize.

Windle shared her work experience, “I had the best experience, and it was doing what I love.” Windle was a teacher, principal, and director in her forty years in the Lima City Schools.

Retiring, she took over the helm at ArtSpace/Lima. “It’s been a phenomenal ride. I love doing what I love to do and I’m seeking my passion. So if I’ve done something that someone else was inspired by, it was because I was in an environment where there were great people that allowed me to do what I needed to do.”

Windle spoke to the 90 women at the event, people who had ties to Allen County who were passionate about their work, whose influence on others was immeasurable.

“There’s so many other great people that I am inspired by. But they didn’t know that they were supposed to be leaders. They just did what they wanted to do because they were passionate.”

Windle concluded her remarks with an everyday example of influence. “Your influence is tremendous. Just think when you’re driving home, go across the railroad tracks and kind of veer out to the right and then come back in for no reason. But watch how many people follow you. People are doing many things because of what you’re doing.”

