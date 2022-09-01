Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media to Kickoff Pitt Week
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media this afternoon to kickoff Pitt week, discussing his team's status now that they are a few days removed from the Ball State game. Heupel went into depth on how he thought the left tackles performed Thursday, but most notably the Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pat Narduzzi rants about being home underdog to Tennessee: 'We're in the pee-wee league'
Pat Narduzzi is going to play “disrespect” card this week as the Pitt Panthers prepare for a visit from Tennessee. The way the Panthers coach sees it, there’s no way his piddling ACC squad can line up against a program from the mighty SEC. The Volunteers are...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Everything Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Pitt is coming off of a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. Tennessee is set to travel North for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic, and the Vols are looking for revenge. On Monday, Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media to discuss the Vols and more. The ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer seemingly takes shot at Tennessee following win over Georgia State
Georgia State has caused some problems around the SEC in the few seasons. And by SEC, I mean Tennessee. The Vols lost their season opener to the Bulldogs in 2019 to kick off Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt era. South Carolina, to its credit, avoided the same fate Saturday night by downing the Panthers 35-14.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Maryville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Maryville. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 07:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 08:30:00.
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
Kingsport Times-News
Racing roundup: Thompson outduels Maupin at The Gap
A classic motorsports battle emerged between the 24 and 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. Knoxville’s Philip Thompson, driver of the No. 24, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile, high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish of the past three seasons.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
WATE
Family celebrates life of Veteran battling with stage four pancreatic cancer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family of a Knoxville army veteran chose to have Thanksgiving early to celebrate all of his accomplishments since he’s been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. William Croom is a Knoxville man of many hats. He fought in the Korean War and a tour...
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
