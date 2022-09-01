ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Centre Daily

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media to Kickoff Pitt Week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media this afternoon to kickoff Pitt week, discussing his team's status now that they are a few days removed from the Ball State game. Heupel went into depth on how he thought the left tackles performed Thursday, but most notably the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Racing roundup: Thompson outduels Maupin at The Gap

A classic motorsports battle emerged between the 24 and 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap. Knoxville’s Philip Thompson, driver of the No. 24, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile, high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish of the past three seasons.
BULLS GAP, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
wvlt.tv

Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...

