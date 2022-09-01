Read full article on original website
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Cult hero tennis fan re-emerges 12 months later and pulls off the same iconic stunt
A bunch of some big-name stars have set the court alight at the US Open this year. But none have earned as bigger cheer from the crowd as this legend has. The cult hero tennis fan who took the US Open by storm last year has re-emerges 12 months later, pulling off the same iconic stunt that made her a viral internet sensation.
Half of the Manly Sea Eagles squad boycotted the team's Mad Monday celebrations
Half of the Manly Sea Eagles squad didn't turn up to the team's Mad Monday celebrations this week. At the end of every regular season, all 16 clubs hold an event where the players and staff can relax and let their hair down after a long campaign. But in the...
Tennis legend Margaret Court sends out bitter message to Serena Williams
Former Australian tennis player Margaret Court has sent out a brutal message to Serena Williams in the wake of the icon’s retirement from the sport. Court holds the record for most Grand Slam titles of any player with 24 across her career in the 1960s and early 70s. Williams...
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Tyson Fury knocks out WWE star and serenades audience at Clash At The Castle
One man that certainly made an impact at WWE’s Clash At The Castle event was WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury. Sitting ringside at the first stadium event the wrestling company has held in the UK since SummerSlam 1992, the Gypsy King sure made his presence known. The main...
Diego Costa flooring legendary Chelsea physio Billy McCulloch with boxing combo is priceless
Diego Costa is on the verge of completing a shock return to England's top flight this summer, which means we all get to enjoy his wild antics in the coming months. The 33-year-old forward will undergo a medical at Premier League outfit Wolves on Tuesday, according to reports. He is,...
Under-10s football team told to terminate sponsorship deal with Hooters by the FA
An under-10s football team in Nottingham has been told they need to "cease" their sponsorshop deal with restaurant chain Hooters. Earlier this week, Facebook page Hooters of Nottingham announced their pride at becoming Burton Joyce Football Club U10s new sponsor for the 2022/23 campaign. "We wish you all the luck this season boys," they wrote. "Go smash it."
Football fans sit in pitch-side Jacuzzi and watch Troyes vs Rennes live, they had the best seats in the house
Football fans in France have gone viral for having the absolute best seats in the house for Troyes' game against Rennes on Sunday. The Ligue One clash finished 1-1, with Ike Ugbo's opener being cancelled out by Baptiste Santamaria early on in the second half. Troyes, the hosts, had Yoann...
Jesse Marsch's first meeting with Wilfried Gnonto was so wholesome, Leeds boss gave him a warm welcome
Fans online are loving Jesse Marsch's warm embrace with Leeds United's deadline day signing of Wilfried Gnonto. Check it out below:. Gnonto, 18, completed a move to Leeds from FC Zurich on the final day of the summer transfer window. He met his new manager upon arriving at Leeds' training...
Mark Zuckerberg praised by Conor McGregor after showing off his MMA skills
Up until recently, most people assumed Mark Zuckerberg could only hurt a person from behind a keyboard – but this has all changed after he showed off his MMA skills. The Meta CEO shared a clip of him sparring with Khai Wu ahead of the UFC fighter’s match against Joshua Dillon last night (September 3).
UFC・
Barcelona have introduced three strict rules that players must follow this season
La Liga giants Barcelona have introduced three 'strict' rules on top of the 10 imposed from last season. Back in November last year, Xavi introduced a host of new rules in an attempt to turn around the club's poor form, including an instruction that players must be home before midnight in the build-up to a game.
Leeds fans’ chant for new boy Brenden Aaronson is absolutely spectacular
Leeds United fans have come up with a brilliant chant for summer signing Brenden Aaronson. You can watch the video below. The 21-year-old American’s chant is inspired by the lyrics of popular R&B song ‘American Boy’ by Estelle. The chant goes like this. Come to Elland Road...
AFTV star Ty harassed by Manchester United fans leaving the game
AFTV star Ty was treated horribly as he left Old Trafford on Sunday evening, with video evidence showing fans shouting at him and trying to grab him as he left Arsenal's loss to Manchester United, as you can see below. It would not have been a good day for Ty...
