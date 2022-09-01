ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
What is CS in League of Legends?

Items are a pivotal factor in increasing the power of your champions in League of Legends. However, the more powerful the item is, the more gold it costs, meaning players will have to traverse the map for ways to accumulate the currency. One of the most efficient ways to get...
Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained

Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends

Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends

Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
Another Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skin might have leaked

Fortnite is wrapping up its 21st season in just a couple of weeks, bringing in this year’s version of the Fall season. Chapter Three, season four, is set to be spooky, filled with lore, and the Fortnitemares event that happens around Halloween each year. Now some data miners are alleging that another leaked skin might be coming to next season’s battle pass.
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
How to get the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite

In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.
How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after “busted” new Seize tech uncovered

Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
Best Sova line-ups on Icebox

In a tactical FPS like VALORANT, players need to learn several character-specific mechanics that help them understand all the aspects of the game. Each character has specific abilities that you can use tactically to get an advantage over the opponent. There is more to the game than relying on impeccable raw aim and timing. You must understand when and how to use these abilities to support your team properly.
When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?

Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
