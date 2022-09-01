3 people shot in College Park, police say

COLLEGE PARK — Three people were shot Thursday night in College Park, police said.

College Park police said the incident happened on Godby Drive.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at the scene, where he saw officers with large guns running towards the woods.

Carter learned that a micro-home community is being built on the property. He talked to a worker, Ashley Green, who was wrapping up her day when she heard gunshots.

“As I was walking, we heard about 10 gunshots, a pause and then about 15 more,” Green said.

She said she was trying to get to safety when her boss yelled for her to get down. Green said her boss was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed that one person was grazed, one was shot in the hand and one was shot in the thigh. The victims haven’t been identified.

It’s unclear what led to the shooter or if the shooter is in custody.

