Prep football: Between drama and injury, Robertson delivers for Mims, Oxford

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford is proud to welcome Professor Mohamad Eloubeidi, MD. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and other community and city leaders were excited to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates earlier this week. During the ceremony, Mayor Craft emphasized the partnership between the city and Dr. Eloubeidi. “Here in the city of Oxford, it is all about the relationships we have with our businesses and their employees. We are here to help you with whatever it is that you need so your focus stays on serving your patients with the passion you have shown for them,” said Craft.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO