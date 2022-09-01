ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Between drama and injury, Robertson delivers for Mims, Oxford

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Oxford quarterback Mason Mims throws a pass during practice. Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Mason Mims’ Sunday night quote tweet promoting teammate Sam Robertson for alabama6afootball.com player of the week spoke to Mims’ beyond-his-years reputation.

The sophomore Oxford quarterback’s pinpoint pitch timed with Robertson’s breakout game at wide receiver and hit the senior and former region-MVP quarterback in stride, as Robertson starts his comeback from the collarbone fracture he suffered on the fourth touchdown.

Oxford's Sam Robertson poses with Skylar Brooks after the Yellow Jackets' victory at Huntsville on Friday. He sustained a broken collarbone while scoring his fourth touchdown of the night, just before halftime. Submitted photo
Oxford’s Sam Robertson catches a pass during pregame warmups before the Yellow Jackets’ season opener. Submitted photo
Oxford wide receiver Sam Robertson looks back at quarterback Mason Mims for signals in a game against McAdory at Oxford on Aug. 19. Submitted photo

Sam Robertson
