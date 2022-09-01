Prep football: Between drama and injury, Robertson delivers for Mims, Oxford
OXFORD — Mason Mims’ Sunday night quote tweet promoting teammate Sam Robertson for alabama6afootball.com player of the week spoke to Mims’ beyond-his-years reputation.
The sophomore Oxford quarterback’s pinpoint pitch timed with Robertson’s breakout game at wide receiver and hit the senior and former region-MVP quarterback in stride, as Robertson starts his comeback from the collarbone fracture he suffered on the fourth touchdown.
