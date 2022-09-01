ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KC Coaches Vs. Cancer season tipoff event is moving to Lawrence this year

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The annual Coaches vs. Cancer season tipoff fundraiser will be held in Lawrence instead of Kansas City this school year.

The yearly gala — which this year will be known as the “Coaches vs. Cancer 2022 Rock Chalk Tipoff” — will be held the evening of Oct. 5 in the large ballroom at Crown Automotive, 3400 Iowa Street, in Lawrence.

The event, which has been held in KC its first 14 years of existence, is sponsored by the NABC in conjunction with the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser’s presenting sponsors for the event in Lawrence are the University of Kansas Health System and University of Kansas Cancer Center.

According to the official event news release, “Coach Bill Self and several special guests will all be taking part in American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff event. Guests (on Oct 5) will meet and greet with former (KU) players and coach Self and invest in the American Cancer Society’s mission.”

Also, according to the official event Website : “The 2022 NCAA national champions University of Kansas will draw in prominent individuals and KU fans from the region’s business and philanthropic community and will feature live and silent auctions, honorary tributes, an extraordinary coaches panel and more!

“Money raised supports the Society’s mission to free the world from pain and suffering of cancer by directly helping people in our community, providing information and support, free lodging and transportation, and funding local research grants.”

The program, to start at 7:30 p.m., after a VIP session and general admission seating., will include a panel Q and A session to be held with Self and several yet-to-be-announced guests.

Ashley Berndt, American Cancer Society Executive Director, Kansas City, explained this year’s changes in the event to The Star in an email:

“Some of the schools who have participated in the KC Coaches vs. Cancer event in years past have had head coaching changes including K-State, UMKC and Mizzou. With Coach Self’s continued support we saw these changes as an opportunity to evolve each school’s involvement with the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer program and instead support customized engagement for each school. Hence our change up for this event on October 5. We are planning on engaging with UMKC and K-State via Coaches vs. Cancer events in 2023 — what it looks like varies based on their athletic program. More to come on that.

“So the KC Coaches vs. Cancer event at this point is no longer the same but this event is not a replacement, it is just a different approach for each of the athletic departments and their fan base.”

It is believed Mizzou also will be involved, either teaming up with the St. Louis chapter of the Cancer Society or KC side.

Self was not immediately available for comment on his participation in the upcoming event.

KCTV 5

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
