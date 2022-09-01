ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin’s approval moves to 55% in new poll but Republicans favor Trump in 2024

By Dean Mirshahi
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIftR_0hej4tIt00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating among Virginians hit 55% in a new poll, but most Republicans say they would back former President Donald Trump over Youngkin in a potential 2024 presidential run.

A poll released Tuesday by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College shows Youngkin’s approval moving up from 53% to 55% from a similar poll in May, with the governor’s disapproval rating staying at 35%.

With speculation about Youngkin’s presidential ambitions growing, respondents were asked about the possibility of him running for the White House in 2024. The poll found that 36% of Virginians believe the governor should move forward with a presidential bid, while 54% said he shouldn’t.

Youngkin leaves door open for 2024 presidential bid, not committing to support Trump

“While the Republican primary in Virginia for president is well over a year away, an early matchup between Governor Youngkin and former President Trump would be a landslide victory for Trump if Republicans in Virginia voted today,” Dr. David Taylor, director of IPOR and the Roanoke College Poll, said in a statement accompanying the poll. “And just shy of a majority of the state’s Republicans even think that he should run.”

Among Republicans surveyed, 49% said Youngkin should pursue the GOP nomination for president but 62% would back Trump and 28% said they would vote for Youngkin.

For the first time in a Roanoke College poll, a majority of Virginians, 51%, have a favorable view of Gov. Youngkin. The uptick comes from Republicans in Virginia, with the new poll showing 86% approving of the governor’s job performance compared to 75% in June.

VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County

According to the poll results, 37% of Democrats and 48% of independents approve of Youngkin’s job performance. The governor’s favorability rating in the poll among Democrats is 30% and 45% among independents.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said they believe Virginia is headed in the right direction, compared to 45% who said the commonwealth was going in the wrong direction. The poll found a stark difference in the national outlook, with only a quarter of Virginians saying the U.S. is headed in the right direction.

There were 640 Virginia adults surveyed for the poll — 401 telephone interviews and 239 responses drawn from “a proprietary online panel of Virginians” — from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, according to Roanoke College. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
shoredailynews.com

Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Address Teacher Shortage

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
NBC 29 News

Yesli Vega holds a roundtable for agricultural issues in the 7th district

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. “It’s really important to hear straight from the folks who are walking in these shoes, living through these difficult...
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Delegate Brewer Celebrates Governor Youngkin’s DroneUp Expansion Announcement

On August 24, Delegate Emily Brewer joined Governor Glenn Youngkin and others in Richmond for his announcement at a news conference outside the executive mansion that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, is investing a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
emu.edu

EMU ranked sixth among Virginia liberal arts colleges by Niche

In a nationwide survey, Eastern Mennonite University earned several top rankings, including #5 out of 26 Best Small Colleges in Virginia, from Niche’s 2023 Best College Rankings, released in August. The university was also named. #2 out of 20 on the Best Colleges with No Application Fee in Virginia;
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
Woonsocket Call

Virginia Professor & Poet Publishes Historical Research on Education in the Jim Crow Virginia South

Dr. Latorial Faison Publishes The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience 1950-1970. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Sept. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Virginia native completes historical research study in education: The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience in Southampton County, VA.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Long-term rail plan for Virginia to be discussed in virtual meeting

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, or DRPT, invites the public to join the conversation on the Virginia Statewide Rail Plan. A virtual meeting will be held on Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m. DRPT will...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Roanoke College#Virginians#The White House#Ipor#The Roanoke College Poll#Gop
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
shoredailynews.com

Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy