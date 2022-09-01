Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
High fire danger in western Oregon, SW Washington on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong east winds will create conditions for extreme fire danger across western Oregon and southwest Washington on Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect for much of...
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
Fire Weather Warnings issued for all of Western Oregon and Washington
Warnings are issued for Friday and Saturday. Humidity will be very low and winds will gust up to around 30 mph in the valleys and 40-50 mph in the Cascades and Gorge.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
As COVID boosters arrive in Oregon this week, state health leaders ask for patience
PORTLAND, Ore. — Booster shots that protect against the newest omicron strain of COVID-19 are arriving in Oregon. The state is expecting upwards of 150,000 boosters initially, and leaders believe the supply will be enough to meet demand. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) held a press conference Wednesday morning...
Gov. Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for second Wallowa County fire
JOSEPH, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown on Monday night invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a second fire burning in Wallowa County after it exploded in size throughout the day. The Sturgill Fire was last estimated at nearly 13,000 acres, burning west of Enterprise and Joseph near the Union...
Scientists engineer a greener air conditioner for warming Northwest summers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Air conditioning alone consumes 6% of the total electricity produced in the U.S. annually. The Department of Energy (DOE) said that costs Americans $29 billion a year just to stay cool. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington wants to lower that cost by...
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names Tuesday morning of the 10 people who were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Vancouver man who disappeared in May of 2021 under suspicious circumstances, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office recovered the body on July 7. Less than a month...
Inslee to remove remaining COVID-19 orders, state of emergency by Oct. 31
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday afternoon that he will end all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency by the end of October. Nearly 75% of Inslee's 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, the Governor's Office said in a release. An additional 13 healthcare-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders will be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
12-foot shark washes ashore on Washington coast near Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Wash. — A 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington over Labor Day weekend. The shark weighed anywhere from 300 to 365 pounds when someone found it on the beach near Ocean Park, a few miles north of Long Beach, on Friday night, the Seaside Aquarium said in a social media post.
Kayaker dies off Oregon Coast near Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning. Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.
OSU and U of O receive millions in grant money to help timber research
EUGENE, Ore. — Timber has always been a big part of Oregon's past, and now thanks to a federal grant, it's likely to play an equally important role in the state's future. Oregon State University and the University of Oregon are both set to receive millions of dollars towards timber research as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
Vancouver teen's killer may walk free again after change to Washington's three-strikes law
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who strangled a teenage girl to death in 2005 is escaping a life prison sentence for a second time because of a change in Washington state law. Roy Russell was going to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder...
Some indication floatplane took a nosedive before crashing into Puget Sound, NTSB says
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend. The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Oregon is set to receive around $19M from the Juul settlement. The money will go into prevention and education.
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening. The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are...
Oregonians under the Oregon Health Plan qualify for extended coverage after childbirth
SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians on Medicaid coverage who give birth and their children are now eligible for 12 months of medically necessary physical, dental, vision, and behavioral care through the state's health care plan. Women who qualify for coverage through the Oregon Health Plan because of their pregnancy status...
