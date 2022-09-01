ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
KGW

Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
KGW

Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names Tuesday morning of the 10 people who were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton...
KGW

Inslee to remove remaining COVID-19 orders, state of emergency by Oct. 31

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday afternoon that he will end all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency by the end of October. Nearly 75% of Inslee's 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, the Governor's Office said in a release. An additional 13 healthcare-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders will be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
KGW

12-foot shark washes ashore on Washington coast near Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Wash. — A 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula in southwest Washington over Labor Day weekend. The shark weighed anywhere from 300 to 365 pounds when someone found it on the beach near Ocean Park, a few miles north of Long Beach, on Friday night, the Seaside Aquarium said in a social media post.
KGW

Kayaker dies off Oregon Coast near Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning. Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.
KGW

OSU and U of O receive millions in grant money to help timber research

EUGENE, Ore. — Timber has always been a big part of Oregon's past, and now thanks to a federal grant, it's likely to play an equally important role in the state's future. Oregon State University and the University of Oregon are both set to receive millions of dollars towards timber research as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
KGW

Air quality advisory issued for parts of Willamette Valley, Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, Salem, Albany and Corvallis due to smog. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening. The DEQ said ozone pollution levels are...
