Drought denting rains on the way with northern Connecticut getting brunt of rain
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says that soaking rains overnight will lead to drought denting totals in the 1-2" range across the area.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: State preparing for heavy rain
Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant. Updated: 5 hours ago. Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers....
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
What to do if you see flooding on the road
CONN. (WFSB) - As a rainy day comes to a close in Connecticut, drivers are encouraged to take it slow on the roads, especially at night. Emergency crews say it is easy to misjudge how much water is on the road when it is dark. “If you know it’s a...
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flash Flood Watch on Monday night as storms roll through southern New England this Labor Day. New London County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:15 p.m. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning at 4 p.m. as...
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NewsTimes
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
whatsupnewp.com
Weather Alert: Flood Watch issued for the region through Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts from Monday, September 5 through Tuesday afternoon September 6. Heavy rain is expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue overnight through Tuesday. 3-5 inches of rain are expected with localized...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain possible tonight into tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Periods of heavy rain expected tonight and Tuesday morning as a cold front parks on top of Connecticut. Periods of heavy rain expected tonight and Tuesday morning as a cold front parks on top of Connecticut. Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Eyewitness News
Heavy rain, possible flash flooding could impact Labor Day travel
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding may impact the roads for drivers looking to return home from the Labor Day holiday weekend. The heaviest rain was forecasted to arrive by Monday afternoon into the evening. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning...
Eyewitness News
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Rain by the End of the Holiday Weekend
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking gorgeous weather as we head through Saturday. Expect generally mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s. Clouds will increase a bit as we head into Sunday with a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible by Sunday afternoon. The...
I-95, Route 10 reopen after massive flooding
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island, as well as Bristol County, Mass.
NewsTimes
