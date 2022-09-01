ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: State preparing for heavy rain

Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant. Updated: 5 hours ago. Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

What to do if you see flooding on the road

CONN. (WFSB) - As a rainy day comes to a close in Connecticut, drivers are encouraged to take it slow on the roads, especially at night. Emergency crews say it is easy to misjudge how much water is on the road when it is dark. “If you know it’s a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
NewsTimes

Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires
Eyewitness News

Heavy rain, possible flash flooding could impact Labor Day travel

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding may impact the roads for drivers looking to return home from the Labor Day holiday weekend. The heaviest rain was forecasted to arrive by Monday afternoon into the evening. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Rain by the End of the Holiday Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking gorgeous weather as we head through Saturday. Expect generally mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s. Clouds will increase a bit as we head into Sunday with a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible by Sunday afternoon. The...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsTimes

Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy