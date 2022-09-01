ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Mocs DB Reuben Lowery Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

(soconsports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Monday, the Southern Conference named its Football Player of the Week awards for all games played so far this season. Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Chattanooga defensive back Reuben Lowery III was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Western Carolina placekicker Richard McCollum was named the Special Teams Player of the Week. The awards are selected by the league office.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs pitch first season opener shutout since 1995

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-A dominate season opening performance against conference opponent Wofford. The Mocs win 31-0 and lead 24-0 at the half. Ailym Ford ran for over 15o yards and had two Touchdowns. The biggest play of the night arguably was made by the defense where a 45-yard interception return by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
accesswdun.com

Rain washes out area holiday weekend racing plans

While race fans usually look forward to lots of on-track action on Labor Day weekend, Mother Nature had other ideas this year. Several area tracks and racing series saw their plans washed out, as strong showers were the rule over the holiday weekend. Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway was slated for action...
RINGGOLD, GA
woffordterriers.com

Football Drops Season Opener At Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – To open the 2022 season, the Wofford College football team was defeated 31-0 by Chattanooga on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. The Mocs turned three Terrier turnovers into 21 points on the way to the Southern Conference victory. Wofford begins the season with a loss for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
styleblueprint.com

She’s Known for Growing People Through Food

Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Radio Control Club hosts Fly – Palooza

This weekend the Chattanooga Radio Control Club in Ooltewah, TN hosted free RC airplane lessons. This free event lets kids and teens try their hand controlling motorized airplanes ranging everywhere from one to four feet in length. There were also Simulation Trainings and RC Demos. Clarke Gallaher with Extreme Flight...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 3

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Walker County Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show Postponed

ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County’s 30th annual Labor Day and Motorcycle Show scheduled to be held today at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring has been postponed due to inclement weather. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that a rescheduled date for the show has not...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

