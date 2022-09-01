Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
Mocs DB Reuben Lowery Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week
(soconsports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Monday, the Southern Conference named its Football Player of the Week awards for all games played so far this season. Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Chattanooga defensive back Reuben Lowery III was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Western Carolina placekicker Richard McCollum was named the Special Teams Player of the Week. The awards are selected by the league office.
WDEF
Mocs pitch first season opener shutout since 1995
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-A dominate season opening performance against conference opponent Wofford. The Mocs win 31-0 and lead 24-0 at the half. Ailym Ford ran for over 15o yards and had two Touchdowns. The biggest play of the night arguably was made by the defense where a 45-yard interception return by...
Ooltewah, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Walker Valley High School football team will have a game with Ooltewah High School on September 05, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
accesswdun.com
Rain washes out area holiday weekend racing plans
While race fans usually look forward to lots of on-track action on Labor Day weekend, Mother Nature had other ideas this year. Several area tracks and racing series saw their plans washed out, as strong showers were the rule over the holiday weekend. Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway was slated for action...
woffordterriers.com
Football Drops Season Opener At Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – To open the 2022 season, the Wofford College football team was defeated 31-0 by Chattanooga on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. The Mocs turned three Terrier turnovers into 21 points on the way to the Southern Conference victory. Wofford begins the season with a loss for...
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
WDEF
Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
WDEF
Georgia Governor Kemp declares a state of emergency as heavy rains cause flash flooding in Trion and Summerville
TRION, GA (WDEF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd Counties after heavy rain causes flash floods. The scenes are overwhelming. For the mayor of one Chattooga County town, a 24-hour rainfall has Trion both shocked and ready to help those most...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WTVC
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
WDEF
Chattanooga Radio Control Club hosts Fly – Palooza
This weekend the Chattanooga Radio Control Club in Ooltewah, TN hosted free RC airplane lessons. This free event lets kids and teens try their hand controlling motorized airplanes ranging everywhere from one to four feet in length. There were also Simulation Trainings and RC Demos. Clarke Gallaher with Extreme Flight...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
WDEF
Rain drenches the Fall Food Truck Rally, but not the hunger for the food
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While the rain was still going on, the first Horizon Pavilion across from Finley Stadium held the Fall Food Truck Rally. Several mobile businesses were on hand despite the rain. The event is a way for many of these small businesses to showcase their skills and...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WDEF
Walker County Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show Postponed
ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County’s 30th annual Labor Day and Motorcycle Show scheduled to be held today at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring has been postponed due to inclement weather. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that a rescheduled date for the show has not...
WDEF
Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Chattanooga Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting sometime either late Sunday evening or early Monday morning in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a hospital at 12:43 AM that a male victim had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the man was shot or who any potential suspects are in this case.
