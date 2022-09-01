Read full article on original website
How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?
Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022
DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year. The jungler...
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
FNATIC live to fight another day despite tough test from FURIA at VCT Champions
The first round of elimination matches at the 2022 VCT Champions tournament continued today as group D’s FNATIC and FURIA fought for their lives in the event. Brazilian team FURIA faced a formidable opponent in their opening match, going against Korea’s DRX. The first map in that series was a lengthy overtime battle, and in the second, FURIA completely fell apart despite the team needing to step up in the match today to avoid a similar fate.
How to watch World Series of Warzone 2022
The World Series of Warzone has returned for another big-money show in 2022. A mixture of qualified players and a who’s who list of Warzone content creators, streamers, and even some Call of Duty League pros will be dropping into Caldera with over $400,000 total on the line for both the North America and Europe regions.
Run it back: Klaus confident KRÜ can replicate incredible VALORANT Champions run again
KRÜ Esports has made waves in previous VALORANT tournaments, surprising fans and opposition as they’ve risen up through the ranks and taken on the biggest teams head-to-head, and gave the Riot Games title one of its first breakout performances when they ran a surprise fourth at VCT Champions last year.
OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says
ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
T1 removes Polt from League head coach position, promotes Bengi to interim ahead of Worlds 2022
T1 has moved Choi “Polt” Seong-hun out of his position as the team’s head coach and promoted Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong to interim ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. After a historic undefeated LCK Spring Split run, T1’s magic has struggled to remain...
Tenacity in League of Legends: What is it and how does it work?
There’s no shortage of crowd-control abilities in League of Legends. They can be particularly effective and disruptive later in the game or at crucial junctions. A well-timed stun or suppression can completely turn the tide of a team fight. There are a handful of ways for players to increase...
RNG lock in China’s final Worlds berth with last-chance win over LNG
Royal Never Give Up claimed China’s final berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship earlier today, locking in their place at the Worlds play-in stage. RNG qualified for Worlds today with a best-of-five win over LNG Esports in the final round of the LPL’s regional qualifier. RNG was nearly reverse-swept by LNG but put together a surgical, low-kill fifth game of the series, outpacing LNG in a battle of late-game-focused team compositions.
What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?
Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives
Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
XERXIA becomes third Asian team eliminated from VCT Champions as KRÜ survives
Elimination matches continued today at the VALORANT VCT Champions tournament for groups C and D, giving teams one last chance to end their 2022 season on a high note. After two teams from Asia were eliminated yesterday, the pressure was on XERXIA Esports, who hail from Thailan, to represent their region. Their opponent for today’s match, Latin America’s KRÜ Esports, was also faced with the potential of being knocked out in the group stage after their incredible run at Champions last year.
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
C9 advance to 2022 LCS Championship finals after knocking down a determined 100T
With the LCS Championship finals looming, both Cloud9 and 100 Thieves—the only two teams remaining in the upper bracket—sought a quick path there, rather than having to trudge through the lower bracket. In four games, C9 earned their spot in the finals today, now waiting to know what...
XSET gets first international victory after tense match against XERXIA
XSET secured their first international victory at VALORANT Champions 2022 after a very close and feisty match against SEA team XERXIA. The match was never a runaway on either of the two maps they played today. The two teams were well-matched, and every round posed a question mark. Fans were treated to tense and nail-biting viewing throughout the entire game as they exchanged rounds back and forth.
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends
Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
Expect exciting news for The Division franchise at Ubisoft Forward this week, Ubisoft says
Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise is getting exciting news at Ubisoft Forward this week, Ubisoft has confirmed, following a spat of leaks for Heartland, The Division’s sequel, and more. Ubisoft is finally getting ahead of the curve, confirming in a Sept. 6 post on Twitter that three games...
