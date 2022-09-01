weird the stall doors at my job had graffiti on them last week and all we had to do was have a painter come in and bam 5 minutes later new paint no dirty words and not 1 single person had to use the restroom infront of anyone else.
I read a parent of this school complain about how the children are treated. I would not allow my child attend under these circumstances! This is not a public school, so, parents are paying these people to treat their kids this way. That's why the one woman I read about withdrew her child - she was not going to have her kid treated this way. I wouldn't either! Looks like TEA needs to get involved!
So sad of course the staff and school will act differently when they KNOW they're being recorded. More of us parents need to be involve with the schools and demand change when necessary.
