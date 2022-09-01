Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Why schools are struggling to fill positions, from educational assistants to custodians to coaches
When school starts Tuesday at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Kyrsti Sackman will be there. “I’m a firm believer — if you work in education, you have some kind of passion for your community, students,” Sackman said. “I have a really big passion for working with people that are neurodiverse, so working in a school is just really something that fills my bucket.”
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
klcc.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22
Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
Portland's McDaniel High School among the first in nation to offer AP African American Studies course
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's high schools will be among a few dozen schools throughout the country to offer an advanced placement African American studies class as school resumes for the fall, according to Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. Leodis V. McDaniel High School will be one...
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evergreen Public Schools see many changes as students return
Students returned to school this week at Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, and the district is seeing many changes this year.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy
Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott
Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortunePortland nonprofit Friends of the Children received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid, professional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
usatales.com
21 Fun Things to do in Portland
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest and the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon. Its climate is marked by warm, dry summers and cool, rainy winters. This climate is best for growing roses, so Portland is called the “City of Roses.”. The most important...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in September
The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
1st Black woman elected to Oregon legislature calls for bail reform to prevent domestic violence murders
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pioneer of Oregon's legislature is calling for statewide bail reform to keep domestic abusers in jail, saying the current system failed to prevent one of her loved ones from being murdered by an ex-partner. Margaret Carter was the first Black woman to be elected to...
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 2