Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
myfox28columbus.com
Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
myfox28columbus.com
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Capital Conference hope pay increase will tackle ongoing referee shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall sports are in full swing for high school athletes. However, not every athlete is able to take the field. It's not due to a lack of players, but rather a lack of officials. Ken Baker is the commissioner of the Ohio Capital Conference. He...
myfox28columbus.com
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
myfox28columbus.com
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
myfox28columbus.com
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
myfox28columbus.com
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
myfox28columbus.com
Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
myfox28columbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosting special events over 9/11 weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be hosting Patriot Day events over the weekend. On Friday, the museum will host the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The ceremony will...
myfox28columbus.com
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
myfox28columbus.com
School tradition has students dressed for success as they begin the school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The annual tie-tying ceremony has become a tradition at Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys. The simple lesson in wardrobe helps spark a lifetime of success. Smiles, laughter, and some nicely tied ties filled the Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys' auditorium Tuesday morning. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
