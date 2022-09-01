ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addresses media prior to Arkansas State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three days after the biggest Ohio State football opener in recent memory, coach Ryan Day finally was able to look past Notre Dame and ahead to Week 2, a home date against Arkansas State. Kind of. Tuesday's weekly media availability brought continued conversation about the...
Bronny James takes recruiting visit to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could Bronny James play his college basketball at Ohio State?. The 17-year-old son of LeBron James shared photos on social media Tuesday donning Buckeye uniforms. "Buckeye nation? #notcommitted," Bronny said on Instagram. Bronny currently plays at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is a four-star...
Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
Ohio State drops to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes were jumped by Georgia, who blew out then-No. 11 Oregon 49-3. Alabama remains at the top of the poll.
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
Ohio State men's hockey tickets for 2022-23 season on sale now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State men's hockey regular season home games are on sale. Single-game and group tickets are available as well as season and mini plans. The Buckeyes are scheduled to host 14 games in Value City Arena, with 11 Big Ten contests...
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
OSHP reports 4 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported four fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. In addition, 221 drug arrests were made and 94 felony apprehensions. Over 16,800 traffic enforcement stops were...
School tradition has students dressed for success as they begin the school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The annual tie-tying ceremony has become a tradition at Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys. The simple lesson in wardrobe helps spark a lifetime of success. Smiles, laughter, and some nicely tied ties filled the Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys' auditorium Tuesday morning. The...
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
