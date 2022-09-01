WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFXR) – Thursday the VMI football team kicked off their college football season against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. They fell to the Demon Deacons 44-10, but the players are utilizing their first loss of the season as motivation for the remainder of the year. According to the players they’re proud they were able to hold their own against a tough FBS team.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO