Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate NW Roanoke shooting, man injured over weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m. Police say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside a home. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Spotty rain today, widespread Monday
The skies will be cloudy and will filter the sunshine today as a decent amount of rain passes along the spine of the Appalachian Range. Expect to see spotty showers and possibly an isolated storm in the western NRV and Highlands. A few showers may drift east or develop in the afternoon, but generally, the wet weather will be west.
wfxrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle in Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Monday. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road for a welfare check of a driver on Monday, Sept. 5. When they arrived, they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Gleaning For The World celebrating National Teddy Bear Day with SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginian non-profit is giving some joy to children around the world in recognition of National Teddy Bear Day on Friday!. Gleaning For The World is partnering with Mister Goodies to collect new or gently used stuffed animals for its Teddy Bear Brigade program’s third annual SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON event.
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
wfxrtv.com
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
wfxrtv.com
Liberty defeats Southern Mississippi in four-overtime showdown
HATTIESBURG, MI (WFXR) – It was a long night for the Liberty University football team over at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Mississippi. It took four overtimes and a defensive stance from the Flames that shut the door on Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. The Flames we able to defeat Southern Mississippi 29-27 in their season opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer expected to miss 5-8 weeks with injured hand
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Charlie Brewer is expected to be out 5-8 weeks after the Liberty quarterback broke his hand in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Southern Miss. “Charlie is having his scan (Tuesday) and then surgery to follow. The scan is to see if they’re...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
wfxrtv.com
VMI football team builds confidence through competition
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFXR) – Thursday the VMI football team kicked off their college football season against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. They fell to the Demon Deacons 44-10, but the players are utilizing their first loss of the season as motivation for the remainder of the year. According to the players they’re proud they were able to hold their own against a tough FBS team.
Comments / 0